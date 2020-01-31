'Needs game-time': Manager admits reported Celtic target can leave on one condition

Filip Benkovic won the title with Celtic last season and he could return, with Derby County and Bristol City reportedly eyeing the Leicester City defender too.

Brendan Rodgers has admitted that Leicester City will only let Derby County and Celtic target Filip Benkovic leave on loan if the Foxes can sign a deadline-day replacement, in quotes reported by the Mercury.

Despite failing to make a single Premier League appearance for the Foxes all season, a Croatian U21 international still has clubs on both sides of the border lining up to sign him in the final few hours of the transfer window.

Benkovic, who joined Leicester in a £13 million deal from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2018, won the Scottish Premiership title during a stellar spell on loan at Celtic 12 months ago and The Hoops want him back, according to The Northern Echo.

The 22-year-old is also much-admired by Championship duo Derby and Bristol City, with Rodgers setting out Leicester’s stance during his Friday press conference.

“Filip needs to get some game-time,” said the Northern Irishman, who was in charge of Celtic when Benkovic arrived at Parkhead last January.

“He’s offered us good cover while he’s been here, but he really needs to go and get some games. But that will be dependent on bringing someone in.

“Otherwise you’re short, and we can’t be short. Unfortunately, he would have to stay because we don’t really have anyone below that who could come in.

“You need four centre-halves, and with Wes out, he’s our number three.”

Unfortunately for Celtic, Derby and Bristol City, it seems unlikely as it stands that Leicester will bring another centre-back to the King Power Stadium before tonight’s 11:00pm deadline.

Links with Southampton giant Jannik Vestergaard appear to have dried up in recent days.