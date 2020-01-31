'I'm happy': £4m man comments ahead of reported Rangers move

Steven Gerrard's Rangers are reportedly set to sign Romania starlet Ianis Hagi from Belgian champions Genk.

Romania starlet Ianis Hagi has seemingly confirmed his impending move to Rangers on transfer deadline day, as reported by Sky Sports (live blog, 7.33am).

Talk about a bolt from the blue.

Manager Steven Gerrard was only half-joking when he indicated that he wanted a host of new signings after the shock 2-1 defeat to Hearts, it seems, with the Scottish Premiership challengers set to complete a shock deal for one of Europe’s most highly-rated playmakers.

Hagi, the son of legendary midfielder Gheorghe, is set to arrive at Ibrox on loan until the end of the season. Rangers, meanwhile, will have an option to buy the two-footed 21-year-old in the summer, 12 months after he joined Belgian champions Genk for £4 million (Scottish Sun).

And, speaking to reports after arriving in Edinburgh Airport on Friday morning, Hagi could hardly hide his joy as he closes in on a deal to join one of Britain’s biggest clubs.

"I'm happy to be here. We'll talk in a few hours," said the 10-time Romania international.

Like his esteemed father, Hagi is something of an old-school throwback in the number ten position. The former Fiorentina youngster is a creative midfielder with a wonderful range of passing, a deadly set-piece and a thunderbolt shot in his locker. Despite struggling somewhat at Genk, he still produced three goals and four assists.

It remains to be seen what sort of role he will play under Gerrard but Scott Arfield, who has endured a rather indifferent campaign, should be left sweating by the impending arrival of a player with potential by the bucketload.