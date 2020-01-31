Quick links

Sunderland

Swansea City

League One

Championship

'I can confirm': Manager admits Sunderland want to sign his £800k man

Danny Owen
General view of the Stadium of Light during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Sunderland and Charlton Athletic held on February 1, 2003 at the Stadium of Light, in Sunderland,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Declan John has played just 18 minutes of Championship football for Swansea City so a move to Phil Parkinson's Black Cats could be perfectly timed.

Blackburn Rovers' Bradley Dack under pressure from Swansea City's Declan John during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City at Ewood Park on May 5, 2019...

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has admitted that Sunderland are trying to sign Declan John before Friday’s transfer deadline, speaking to Wales Online.

During an impressive window, The Black Cats have reinforced at centre-forward, centre-back and in central midfield. But with the clock ticking down, Phil Parkinson is running out of time if he wants to bring a new left-back to the Stadium of Light.

With youngster Denver Hume the only natural option for a problem position in Parkinson’s squad, speculation is rife that Wales international John could swap Swansea for Sunderland today and provide some much-needed competition on the flank (Northern Echo).

 

The former Cardiff and Rangers flyer, who moved to the Liberty Stadium for £800,000 in 2018, has fallen behind Jake Bidwell in the pecking order with just 18 minutes of Championship football under his belt since Cooper took over in South Wales.

And the one-time England U17 coach admits that he knows about Sunderland’s interest.

“We’re aware of that. That’s one of the things that might happen but at the moment we aren’t going through that process,” Cooper said.

Matty Cash of Nottingham Forest vies for possession with Declan John of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Nottingham Forest at the Liberty...

“I can confirm that rumour as being true, but I don’t think it’s gone much further than that yet.”

John has only been included in the matchday squad for three of Swansea’s 29 Championship games this season – and that may be good news for Sunderland.

After all, it is fair to say the 24-year-old is not a key part of Cooper’s first-team plans and his departure would not even require a replacement to be brought in.

Hector Herrera of Mexico (R) vies for the ball with Declan John of Wales (L) during their international soccer friendly at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on May 28, 2018 where the...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch