'I can confirm': Manager admits Sunderland want to sign his £800k man

Declan John has played just 18 minutes of Championship football for Swansea City so a move to Phil Parkinson's Black Cats could be perfectly timed.

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has admitted that Sunderland are trying to sign Declan John before Friday’s transfer deadline, speaking to Wales Online.

During an impressive window, The Black Cats have reinforced at centre-forward, centre-back and in central midfield. But with the clock ticking down, Phil Parkinson is running out of time if he wants to bring a new left-back to the Stadium of Light.

With youngster Denver Hume the only natural option for a problem position in Parkinson’s squad, speculation is rife that Wales international John could swap Swansea for Sunderland today and provide some much-needed competition on the flank (Northern Echo).

The former Cardiff and Rangers flyer, who moved to the Liberty Stadium for £800,000 in 2018, has fallen behind Jake Bidwell in the pecking order with just 18 minutes of Championship football under his belt since Cooper took over in South Wales.

And the one-time England U17 coach admits that he knows about Sunderland’s interest.

“We’re aware of that. That’s one of the things that might happen but at the moment we aren’t going through that process,” Cooper said.

“I can confirm that rumour as being true, but I don’t think it’s gone much further than that yet.”

John has only been included in the matchday squad for three of Swansea’s 29 Championship games this season – and that may be good news for Sunderland.

After all, it is fair to say the 24-year-old is not a key part of Cooper’s first-team plans and his departure would not even require a replacement to be brought in.