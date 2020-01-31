Quick links

Derby reportedly identify striker target; hatch plan to sign 27-year-old for free

Danny Owen
A general view of Pride Park Stadium on July 27, 2013 in Derby, England.
Championship strugglers Derby County reportedly want Rushian Hepburn-Murphy on loan from Premier League Aston Villa, as well as Mike te Wierik.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy of Aston Villa during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Shrewsbury Town and Aston Villa at Montgomery Waters Meadow on July 21, 2019 in Shrewsbury, England.

Derby County are hoping to sign Aston Villa striker Rushian Hepburn-Murphy on transfer deadline day, according to The Sun (live blog, 10am), though The Rams are likely to wait until the summer to bring Mike te Wierik to Pride Park.

With problems at both ends of the park, Phillips Cocu’s underachievers went into the final day of the winter window with work to do.

Only two teams in the Championship have conceded fewer goals than Derby this season but whether Hepburn-Murphy is the player they need remains to be seen.

 

The East Midland giants have a long-standing interest in the Birmingham-born 21-year-old, The Sun claims, and are hoping to sign him on loan until the summer. Hepburn-Murphy has pace to burn and a clinical finish in his locker and caught the eye during a spell at Tranmere Rovers in the first half of the season.

A dead-eyed hat-trick which blew MK Dons away in November suggests that, given the ammunition, Hepburn-Murphy could succeed where the likes of Jack Marriott have failed under Cocu. Derby apparently feel that he can make the step up to Championship level.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy of Aston Villa and Kyle McFadzean of Burton Albion in action during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Burton Albion and Aston Villa at Pirelli Stadium on...

The Championship strugglers have also been heavily linked with experienced Groningen defender Te Wierik, with the 6ft 3ins giant admitting to RTV Noord that he is flattered by interest from a ‘super nice club’.

The Derby Telegraph, however, claims that The Rams will delay their move for the 27-year-old until the summer, when Te Wierik will be a free agent.

(L-R) Mike te Wierik of FC Groningen, Samir Memisevic of FC Groningen during the Dutch Eredivisie match between FC Groningen and NAC Breda at Hitachi Capital Mobility stadium on December...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

