Crystal Palace reportedly show deadline-day interest in London rivals' £20m talisman

Roy Hodgson won't be happy if Premier League Crystal Palace miss out on QPR's Ebere Eze, Hull City's Jarrod Bowen and West Brom's Nathan Ferguson.

Crystal Palace have considered a deadline day swoop for Ebere Eze but The Eagles seem unlikely to match Queens Park Rangers’ valuation for arguably the Championship’s most naturally gifted footballer, as reported by the Evening Standard.

January has been a mixed month for QPR. Mark Warburton has lost 13-goal top scorer Nahki Wells to Bristol City but, on the upside, it looks like both Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel will be bamboozling full-backs in blue and white until the summer at least.

 

The relative lack of gossip column inches afford to Eze in recent weeks have been something of a surprise, given how impressive the England U21 international has been during a breakthrough 2019/20 campaign.

Perhaps that has something to do with his price-tag. The Sun (January 5, page 61) reports that the fleet-footed schemer is valued at £20 million – a hefty fee for a player unproven in the Premier League, albeit one with dazzling natural talent in his boots.

According to The Standard, Crystal Palace are unlikely to lure Eze across London in the final few hours of the transfer deadline day.

The Eagles are also set to miss out on West Ham-bound Jarrod Bowen and manager Roy Hodgson, who was apparently considering his future due to the lack of investment at Selhurst Park, is unlikely to be too thrilled by the way things have turned out this month.

Especially if a £4 million deal for West Brom’s Nathan Ferguson falls through at the eleventh hour.

