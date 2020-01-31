12pm transfer round-up: Cardiff eye £8m man with Wolves striker on the move

Isaac Success, Jordan Rhodes, Connor Wickham and Benny Ashley-Seal could all be on the move before Friday's transfer deadline.

Forget Gareth Bale, Josh King or Olivier Giroud.

These are the transfer moves that might have passed you by.

Transfer failure for Isaac Success

The ironically-named Isaac Success could find himself stuck at Watford tomorrow morning.

The Observer reports that Championship duo Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City have shown an interest in rescuing a jet-heeled forward who has fallen well down the pecking order, four years after his club-record £12.5 million move to Vicarage Road.

But with Watford still stuck in the relegation mire despite a remarkable turnaround in recent weeks, manager Nigel Pearson wants as many potential goalscorers in his squad as possible.

“[Success] is one of our players and I’m pleased to have him. When you’re in a situation where we’ve had our problems this season in terms of scoring goals and being creative and of course then winning games, it goes without saying that to have as many options as possible, moving into the last third of the season with availability of goalscoring players, it’s good to have that.”

All Rhodes lead to Cardiff?

Sheffield Wednesday’s £8 million millstone offered a timely reminder of his poaching instincts with a stunning hat-trick against Nottingham Forest recently but, with Connor Wickham expected to end up at Hillsborough, Rhodes still needs a fresh start.

And while Cardiff could miss out on Success, Wales Online suggests that one of the Football League’s most feared goalscorers since the turn of the century could soon be linking up with Neil Harris’s side as he looks to re-build his reputation.

From Manchester United to Rochdale

Benny Ashley-Seal made a shock appearance for Wolverhampton Wanderers during their FA Cup clash with Manchester United earlier this month. But, with Leonardo Campana’s arrival forcing him further down the pecking order, the former Norwich City youngster could be set for a loan spell at Bristol Rovers.

According to The Express and Star, forgotten man Jordan Graham could join Ashley-Seal in League One with Gillingham keen.