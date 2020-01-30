Destiny 2 Twitch Prime loot: How to claim and fix error 404

How to get the Twitch Prime loot for Destiny 2 as well as fix error 404 that is preventing some people from being able to login.

Some players have recently become incensed with Destiny 2 thanks to having lost progress and currency. However, while that's bad, some people are also having difficulty attaining Bungie's Twitch Prime rewards and loot. Here you'll find how to attain the goodies through bypassing error 404 if it's been an issue for you.

The Twitch Prime rewards for Destiny 2 will last six months with even exotics being a part of the set-up. Bungie's free gear is admittedly said to not be the best, but it still provides the opportunity for you to maybe get some loot that you previously missed.

Below you'll discover how to claim the freebies.

How to get the Destiny 2 Twitch Prime loot

You will need a Twitch Prime and Bungie account to get the rewards and loot for Destiny 2.

You can try Twitch Prime for free during 30 days if you previously haven't had an account. Provided you're ready, all you need to do then is link your Bungie account to your Twitch.

In order to easily link your accounts, all you need to do is visit the Destiny 2 Twitch Prime page. This shows the first in-game gear drop that is available to claim.

Ensure you are logged in on the Twitch Prime page and click Claim Now. This will direct you to Bungie's website where you will be asked to log in with your preferred platform.

After you've done that, the next steps are as follows:

"Step 2: Log into Destiny 2 and visit Amanda Holliday in the Tower's hangar to collect your Exotic gear drop.

Step 3: Destroy your enemies and look good doing it."

The first in-game gear drop is the SUROS Regime Exotic Bundle Drop. This comes with the following:

Suros Regime Auto Rifle

Coup de Main Weapon Ornament

Skyline Flipside Ghost

unsecured/OUTCRY Ship

Thanks to Twitter user JpDeathBlade, you can find the rest of the rewards that will be given throughout the six month period.

Here are all the #TwitchPrime loot items for #Destiny2. The first 4 items will be the first offering, after that each grouping for 4 will follow once a month for 6 months total. You'll pick them up from Amanda Holliday. https://t.co/J6Hhbpwsan pic.twitter.com/Bhj0BjQuEC — JpDeathBlade (@JpDeathBlade) January 28, 2020

Destiny 2 Twitch Prime loot: How to fix error 404

You must sign into Bungie.net and the Twitch Prime loot page separately to fix error 404 when trying to claim the Destiny 2 rewards.

The method for fixing the problem is signing into Bungie.net first, keeping the tab open and then signing in on the Twitch Prime loot page in a separate tab.

This is said to have worked for people on Reddit where the issue first started to be complained about.