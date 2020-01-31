Who is Daniela Denby-Ashe? Mum star used to be in Eastenders!

The third and final season is an absolute delight.

Daniele Denby-Ashe has audiences impressed in British sitcom Mum.

When you have a cast as good as this, you can't really complain...

In the lead role of titular mum Cathy, we have the one-and-only Lesley Manville, who has turned in brilliant performances in such Mike Leigh films as Another Year and Topsy-Turvy. More recently, she also blew Paul Thomas Anderson fans away in 2017's Phantom Thread as Woodcock's sister Cyril.

Her screen presence is mighty, as is that of Peter Mullan's, who plays Michael. He's been in The Magdalene Sisters, War Horse and more, but it was in 2011's Tyrannosaur that he delivered his greatest performance.

They're both on good form in Stefan Golaszewski's comedy series, which first arrived on screens back in 2017. We've had three seasons in total, and each one is worth cherishing - it's said that there won't be anymore!

Daniela Denby-Ashe stars in Mum

We've spotlighted the two key players, but let's take a moment to celebrate Daniele Denby-Ashe.

The 41-year-old English actress plays Claire for a handful of episodes in the third season but has appeared in a number of well-known TV roles across her career.

It was wonderful to see her join the already stacked cast.

So, where have we seen her before?

Daniela Denby-Ashe: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in a 1992 episodes of Desmond's playing Jackie.

Since then, she's gone on to star in a range of TV shows, including Silent Witness (she played Julia Lubas), Midsomer Murders (Camilla Farquaharson), Crooked House (Hannah), North & South (Margaret Hale) and The Bill (various).

However, she's best known for playing Janey Harper in the popular sitcom My Family, Lorraine Donnegan in Waterloo Road and Sarah in Eastenders back in the nineties.

She's also been in some films too, such as 2011's Rekindle (Holly Adams) and Maxwell (Andrea Martin).

Is Daniela Denby-Ashe on Instagram?

If you're a fan of her work, it's worth knowing.

Unfortunately, Daniela isn't on Instagram, but you can follow a fan account at @danieladenbyashefans; it currently has over 600 followers.

There are a wide range of old snaps on there, but it hasn't been updated for quite some time.

She does have Twitter - @harper_janey - but similarly, it hasn't been active for a number of years. The best place to catch her is on screens!

