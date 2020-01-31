Quick links

‘Couple of calls’: Guillem Balague makes claim about linked-away Arsenal player

Subhankar Mondal
LISBON , PORTUGAL - 5 November 2019; Guillem Balague, Presenter, La Liga TV, on SportsTrade stage during the opening day of Web Summit 2019 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal.
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly on Barcelona’s radar.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 26, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Well-known Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not leave Arsenal for Barcelona on January transfer deadline day.

However, Balague has said that there have been calls regarding a potential transfer of the Gabon international this month.

The Spanish football expert has added that Barcelona did not make any offer for the 30-year-old to Arsenal or to the player himself.

 

A recent report in The Telegraph claimed that Barcelona were considering making a move for the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Balague told BBC Sport when asked about the likelihood of Aubameyang joining Barcelona this week: “None. There were a couple of calls, he knows of certain interest. No offer was ever given to either him or Arsenal.”

(L-R) Pierre-Emerick Abameyang and Harry Clarke of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 20, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal stay

Aubameyang is one of the best strikers in the world and has been superb for Arsenal since he joined the North London outfit in January 2018.

According to WhoScored, the striker has scored 14 goals in the Premier League and two goals in the Europa League for the Gunners so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, he scored 22 goals in the league and eight goals in the Europa League.

Arsenal are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season and are also hoping to win the Europa League, and Aubameyang will be key in that quest.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during Arsenal's 1st team training session at Emirates Stadium on January 29, 2020 in London, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

