Club reportedly make decision on £12.8m player amid Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Southampton and Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium on January 25,...
Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton reportedly want Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Southampton.

According to The Southern Daily Echo, Southampton will not sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on January transfer deadline day, despite reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Everton.

Sky Sports have claimed that Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton all are keen on securing the services of the 24-year-old midfielder before the January transfer window closes tonight.

However, according to The Southern Daily Echo, Southampton will resist any offers for the Denmark international and have yet to receive a bid from Spurs.

 

Stats

Hojbjerg joined Southampton from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £12.8 million.

The midfielder has developed well during his time at the Saints, and there is no surprise that Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton reportedly want him.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old has made 23 appearances in the Premier League for Southampton so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, the defender played 31 games in the league for the Saints.

Southampton are ninth in the Premier League table at the moment with 31 points from 24 matches.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

