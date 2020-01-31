Quick links

Sunderland

Charlton Athletic

League One

Championship

'Excellent', 'love to see it': Some fans react to arrival of 'really good' Sunderland player

Giuseppe Labellarte
Aiden McGeady during a training session at The Academy of Light on February 7, 2018 in Sunderland, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has sanctioned Aiden McGeady's loan switch from the Stadium of Light.

Aiden McGeady during a Sunderland AFC training session at The Academy of Light on April 19, 2018 in Sunderland, England.

Sunderland forward Aiden McGeady has sealed a loan move to Charlton and a number of their fans have been having their say on the Black Cats man's arrival.

The Republic of Ireland international left the Stadium of Light in the early hours of Friday morning as he joined the Championship club on a deal until the end of the season.

McGeady had been frozen out at Sunderland, Phil Parkinson making it clear he had no future at the Stadium of Light while he remained manager of the club.

 

 

"We have spoken to Aidy about January and moving on and we feel it is fair to him to tell him now to give him the opportunity to sort something out," the Sunderland boss said last month.

This season, McGeady made 21 appearances, scoring six goals and claiming two assists, while last term he featured 40 times, claiming 14 goals and registering six assists.

McGeady, who has 95 international caps, began his career with Celtic and then had a spell in Russian football with Spartak Moscow before joining Everton.

He then moved on to Sunderland in the summer of 2017 following loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Preston.

Here is what some Charlton fans have been saying on Twitter about McGeady's arrival to The Valley:

Aiden McGeady in discussion with Luke ONien of Sunderland during the Checkatrade Trophy Final between Sunderland AFC and Portsmouth FC at Wembley Stadium on March 31, 2019 in London,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch