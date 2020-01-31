'Excellent', 'love to see it': Some fans react to arrival of 'really good' Sunderland player

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has sanctioned Aiden McGeady's loan switch from the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland forward Aiden McGeady has sealed a loan move to Charlton and a number of their fans have been having their say on the Black Cats man's arrival.

The Republic of Ireland international left the Stadium of Light in the early hours of Friday morning as he joined the Championship club on a deal until the end of the season.

McGeady had been frozen out at Sunderland, Phil Parkinson making it clear he had no future at the Stadium of Light while he remained manager of the club.

"We have spoken to Aidy about January and moving on and we feel it is fair to him to tell him now to give him the opportunity to sort something out," the Sunderland boss said last month.

This season, McGeady made 21 appearances, scoring six goals and claiming two assists, while last term he featured 40 times, claiming 14 goals and registering six assists.

McGeady, who has 95 international caps, began his career with Celtic and then had a spell in Russian football with Spartak Moscow before joining Everton.

He then moved on to Sunderland in the summer of 2017 following loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Preston.

Here is what some Charlton fans have been saying on Twitter about McGeady's arrival to The Valley:

Some excellent news to wake up too! What a signing, get in there. Welcome Aiden McGeady. #cafc — Ben (@BenCAFC93) January 31, 2020

This will do for starters — Robcafc (@crimp_it) January 31, 2020

GET IN FINALLY — Shaun (@itsjustShaun23) January 31, 2020

Experience and rotation up front. Good enough for me — Dave Kitchener (aka NC Addick) (@KitchenerDk) January 31, 2020

Good signing, another 3 signing and I will judge the first official @MattSouthall84 transfer window a decent one. Centre back, defensive midfielder, and a strike partner for Taylor, then we can start looking up instead of down — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant25) January 31, 2020

Jaysus!

How did I miss this!

Grand altogether ☘❤ — Smudge (@KBslittlesis) January 31, 2020

Late night business!!! You love to see it! — Ross Ramsey (@_RossRamsey) January 31, 2020

Really good signing. Sunderland fans were raving about him at Wembley last year — Stephen Hateley (@HateleyStephen) January 31, 2020