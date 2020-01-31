Nicholas raves about 'exciting' Rangers signing, shares what Celtic 'quality' is a problem for them

Both Celtic and Rangers have been busy during this January transfer window.

Charlie Nicholas has raved about Rangers signing Ianis Hagi as he described him as an 'exciting prospect', but he thinks Celtic's 'unbelievable' mentality is becoming a 'problem' for them in the title race.

As posted on Sky Sports Scotland's official Twitter account, ex-Celtic man, Nicholas, sent a title warning to Rangers as deadline day looms, and the business they do or don't do could have a big impact on their season.

"Rangers are in dire need of a striker," Nicholas told Sky Sports. "If they are serious about challenging Celtic this year, they have to get another striker in. It's simple as that. I think they have signed Hagi junior, which is an exciting prospect for them, but he is one maybe for longevity. They need somebody in now, so it makes sense if they go into that market and fill that void.

"But you want the points on the board [in the title race]. Celtic's mentality over the years has been absolutely unbelievable, and Rangers are starting to find that's a problem for them."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard described his new signing as 'one of the best talents' at the under-21 level, as Hagi, the son of Romanian great Gheorghe Hagi, secured a loan deal to Ibrox, with the option of making that deal permanent, as reported by BBC Sport.

That perhaps isn't the only deal that Gerrard will be hoping the Gers conclude because they are in need of a striker before the transfer window slams shut in a few hours.

As reported by The Daily Record, Florian Kamberi is close to sealing a switch from fellow Premiership side Hibernian to Ibrox following the injury to Jermain Defoe.

The latter deal is much-needed because if Gerrard and Co. are unable to bring through an extra pair of legs in the final third then it could become a problem for them in their race to win the title.

Celtic are sitting five points at the top of the Premiership table and the Gers do have a game in hand on their rivals.

Following that defeat against Hearts, the last thing Rangers need is to feel a little light when the transfer window slams shut at midnight in Scotland.

Nonetheless, Rangers host Aberdeen at Ibrox tomorrow afternoon, as Gerrard's side have the chance to close the gap on their Old Firm rivals to two points before they take on Hamilton on Sunday and just put some pressure on their neighbour's shoulders.