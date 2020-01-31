Celtic-linked star once labelled 'unbelievable' by Premier League man

Celtic are reportedly keen on the Newcastle United winger.

According to Sky Sports' transfer deadline day blog [16:42], the Hoops have 'made an approach' for the out-of-favour Magpies man.

Celtic are in the market for another winger as Mo Elyounoussi struggles for fitness, with Scott Sinclair being sold to Preston North End earlier this month.

And going by Jamaal Lascelles's former comments, the Bhoys could be signing an 'unbelievable' talent.

Back in 2016, the Newcastle centre-back said of the £6 million signing [The Guardian], via NUFC TV: "Atsu is a great signing – he’s one we want who’s unbelievable."

The Ghana international has definitely had his moments in the North East, but he has struggled in the Premier League it's fair to say. Atsu, 28, has only managed three goals in 79 top-flight appearances for the St James's Park club, along with six assists.

They're not great numbers, but there is every expectation to believe that he could be a lot better up North.

Elyounoussi flopped in a big way at Southampton, where he failed to make a single Premier League appearance after a big-money move, and yet the Norway international has taken Scotland by storm following his loan move to Celtic, netting seven goals in 13 starts prior to his injury earlier this season.

And there's no reason to think Atsu won't be a hit under Neil Lennon, if the move goes through.