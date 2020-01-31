Winger deemed 'always a 7/10' linked with Celtic makes decision on his future

Celtic manager Neil Lennon was reportedly looking to bring an experienced winger to Parkhead this month.

A player linked with Celtic over the past few days has made a decision on his future.

The Parkhead side were considering making a late January transfer window move for Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki, according to the Scottish Daily Mail (29/01 print edition, back page).

As stated in the report, the 31-year-old's contract was at the KCOM Stadium was due to expire this summer, the English Championship club holding an option to retain him for a further year.

Grosicki was thought to be one of three wingers on the Hoops' potential reinforcement list in the final stages of the January window, along with Bristol City's Niclas Eliasson and Iranian international Mehrdad Mohammadi.

In the end, however, the Poland international has opted to remain in the English Championship, joining West Bromwich Albion for an undisclosed fee on an 18-month deal.

"Kamil is one of the most consistent players I have seen," Albion's sporting and technical director Luke Dowling told the club website. "He's always a seven-out-of-10 guy who will give you a nine as well."

Last week, Celtic boss Neil Lennon said he was looking for a player that appears to match Grosicki's profile, telling Sky Sports News: "At the minute there's no real names I can come forward with.

"We're working away diligently to see if we can get a quality winger in with a little bit of experience as well."

Celtic have several wingers at the club already but beyond James Forrest, Mikey Johnston and Mohamed Elyounoussi, none that are really challenging for a first-team spot.