Who is Brandon Fellows? The Stranger star impresses as Mike Tripp!

It's already shaping up to be a year to remember for TV fans.

The Stranger is full of great performances and Brandon Fellows' turn is certainly one of them.

Netflix has scored another winner with this one...

With a palatable eight episodes, Danny Brocklehurst's The Stranger arrived in its entirety on the streaming service on Thursday, January 30th 2020. Based on Harlan Coben's novel of the same name, it's full of twists and turns up until the very end.

It's no surprise that audiences are lapping it up, especially with such a strong cast!

This tale of a family man discovering dark family secrets stars the likes of Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as the titular stranger, Richard Armitage (The Hobbit trilogy) as Adam Price, Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley) as DS Johanna Griffin, Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous) as Heidi and more.

However, we're here to spotlight Brandon Fellows.

Brandon Fellows in The Stranger

The British actor Brandon Fellows plays Mike Tripp in The Stranger.

He's present in all eight episodes of the series.

It comes across as a role that may have attracted some significant interest, so let's consider the actor's experience before taking it on...

Brandon Fellows: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, Brandon first appeared on screens back in 2015 in the TV series Raised by Wolves. He reprised the role of Callum throughout the comedy series, which tells the story of a family on a Wolverhampton council estate.

His performance was pretty superb, and in 2017 he'd go on to star in the long-running soap Doctors, playing Tim 'TC' Crouch in one episode.

Later in 2018, he scored the role of Claude in an episode of the hilarious historical comedy series Upstart Crow, starring David Mitchell as Will Shakespeare.

Reflecting on his work, it's clear to see that the part of Mike Tripp in The Stranger is his biggest screen role so far, and he sure makes the most of it.

Follow Brandon Fellows on Instagram

If you're a fan of his work, be sure to check out his Instagram.

You can find him over at @brandon_fellows; he currently has 474 followers.

There are a number of The Stranger-related posts to check out there, as well as some stylish snaps. We hope you enjoyed his part in The Stranger and we're sure we'll be seeing him again on screens soon.

