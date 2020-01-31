Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Bolton Wanderers

Premier League

League One

'Woah', 'class signing': Some fans react as Tottenham international joins on loan

Giuseppe Labellarte
Anthony Michael Georgiou of Tottenham in action during the Audi Cup 2019 semi final match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on July 30, 2019 in Munich, Germany.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has sanctioned the loan departure of Spurs academy graduate Anthony Georgiou on loan to Bolton.

IPSWICH, UNITED KINGDOM - 2019

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Anthony Georgiou has joined Bolton on loan and some of their fans have been having their say on the Spurs man's arrival on Twitter.

The Tottenham academy graduate rose through the ranks at the Premier League club but to date has only made one Spurs senior appearance, in a Champions League group game against APOEL Nicosia in 2017.

 

 

Georgiou, who has been capped seven times by Cyprus (Transfermarkt), spent the first half of this season on loan at Ipswich Town, making 13 appearances, and has previously been out on loan at Levante in Spain.

The 22-year-old penned a contract extension at Tottenham in August 2019, taking him until the summer of 2021 (Transfermarkt), and will now be hoping to help Bolton get off the bottom of the League One table.

Here is what some Bolton fans have said on Twitter about the Tottenham man's arrival:

Bolton are next in action on Saturday when they host Tranmere in League One.

Marc Cucurella #28 of FC Barcelona and Anthony Georgiou #42 of Tottenham Hotspur battle for the ball during an International Champions Cup match at the Rose Bowl on July 28, 2018 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch