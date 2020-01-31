'Woah', 'class signing': Some fans react as Tottenham international joins on loan

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has sanctioned the loan departure of Spurs academy graduate Anthony Georgiou on loan to Bolton.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Anthony Georgiou has joined Bolton on loan and some of their fans have been having their say on the Spurs man's arrival on Twitter.

The Tottenham academy graduate rose through the ranks at the Premier League club but to date has only made one Spurs senior appearance, in a Champions League group game against APOEL Nicosia in 2017.

Georgiou, who has been capped seven times by Cyprus (Transfermarkt), spent the first half of this season on loan at Ipswich Town, making 13 appearances, and has previously been out on loan at Levante in Spain.

The 22-year-old penned a contract extension at Tottenham in August 2019, taking him until the summer of 2021 (Transfermarkt), and will now be hoping to help Bolton get off the bottom of the League One table.

Here is what some Bolton fans have said on Twitter about the Tottenham man's arrival:



Good signing that! Still don’t get why we are signing loanees though? We are already relegated and should be giving our lads game time not other clubs players — Jord ✈️⚽️ (@Original_Jordy) January 31, 2020

Welcome to Bolton lad , all the best for the rest of the season. — Vintage_White (@Radixlecti1) January 31, 2020

He's much much better than verlinden, he can actually get the ball past the first man — Bolton fan.. non deluded GC (@BwfcGC) January 31, 2020

Class signing — Danny (@DannyBWC) January 31, 2020

Anthony welcome and good luck — Treemendoza (@BobTree37) January 31, 2020

Wow damn nice signing — Marcus Ralphson (@MarcusRalphson) January 31, 2020

Take that — MarcusBurton (@Burton15Marcus) January 31, 2020

Bolton are next in action on Saturday when they host Tranmere in League One.