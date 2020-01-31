Quick links

Rangers

BBC pundit mocks Rangers over who they're reportedly about to sign

Shane Callaghan
Florian Kamberi of Hibernian celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Motherwell at Easter Road on 23 November, 2019 in...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are reportedly set to sign a striker.

General view of Ibrox during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and Villarreal CF at Ibrox Stadium on November 29, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

BBC pundit mocks Rangers over who they're reportedly about to sign

Tam McManus has taken a swipe at Rangers for their reported deal to sign Florian Kamberi.

Subscribe

According to Sky Sports News[15-46], the Gers agreed a deal with Hibernian to sign the 24-year-old striker on a half-season loan.

McManus used to play for Hibs and the BBC pundit has mocked Rangers over the potential transfer, claiming that Kamberi is a 'fringe player' at Easter Road.

 

The Swiss hitman has started 16 of his 20 Premiership appearances for the Edinburgh club this season, scoring only three times.

It's a bit of a worry because if this goes through, is it enough for Rangers?

The Ibrox side will be without Jermain Defoe for potentially six weeks and considering the evergreen striker has 13 league goals under his belt this season, Kamberi has very big boots to fill.

Remember, Steven Gerrard's side are still in three competitions so the light Blues boss will need to rotate - and beyond Alfredo Morelos, Kamberi and Greg Stewart might struggle to replace Defoe's goals.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch