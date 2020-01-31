Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are reportedly set to sign a striker.

BBC pundit mocks Rangers over who they're reportedly about to sign

Tam McManus has taken a swipe at Rangers for their reported deal to sign Florian Kamberi.

According to Sky Sports News[15-46], the Gers agreed a deal with Hibernian to sign the 24-year-old striker on a half-season loan.

McManus used to play for Hibs and the BBC pundit has mocked Rangers over the potential transfer, claiming that Kamberi is a 'fringe player' at Easter Road.

Fair play to Hibs for loaning out their fringe players to other clubs to give them more game time. https://t.co/zco9ce9Y3O — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) January 31, 2020

The Swiss hitman has started 16 of his 20 Premiership appearances for the Edinburgh club this season, scoring only three times.

It's a bit of a worry because if this goes through, is it enough for Rangers?

The Ibrox side will be without Jermain Defoe for potentially six weeks and considering the evergreen striker has 13 league goals under his belt this season, Kamberi has very big boots to fill.

Remember, Steven Gerrard's side are still in three competitions so the light Blues boss will need to rotate - and beyond Alfredo Morelos, Kamberi and Greg Stewart might struggle to replace Defoe's goals.