Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Switch console: Pre-order, price, and release date

Everything you must know about the newly announced Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Switch console including price, release date, and how to pre-order.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is one of the most-anticipated games of the year let alone exclusives. It was delayed in 2019 to March 2020, meaning we're ever so close to its launch. And Nintendo has just announced an appropriately themed Switch console. In this article you'll discover its release date, price, and how to pre-order.

Not much has been shared about Animal Crossing New Horizons at the moment bar screenshots and minor trailers. Yet, despite the lack of extensive gameplay shown, Nintendo hasn't been shabby with the marketing as there's a bunch of unique pre-order bonuses for buying the game from different retailers.

You can discover what these pre-order bonuses are and where they come from by clicking the link below, otherwise keep reading to discover the release date, price, and pre-order information for the Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch console.

Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch console pre-order

You can pre-order the Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Switch console from Best Buy or GameStop.

These are the only online retailers at the moment who are accepting pre-orders.

Nintendo's Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Switch console features an embossed design on the back with waves and Animal Crossing characters. It also comes with a white Nintendo Switch dock featuring Tom Nook and Nooklings Timmy and Tommy.

In addition, the bundle also includes pastel green and blue Joy-Con controllers that are coloured white on the back.

And, as if this wasn't enough, Nintendo will also be releasing a themed carrying case and screen protector. This will be sold seperately from the console.

Yooo can we talk about the animal crossing console joycons, these are literally so nice, pastel! soft! not like neon. I'm so glad I held out for this version of the switch pic.twitter.com/3wJjNCLbcg — RayTurquoise (@RayByrom) January 31, 2020

Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Switch console price and release date

A price hasn't been shared for the UK version of the Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Switch Edition console.

However, a Nintendo press release notes that the console bundle will be coming to stores on March 20th.

As for the US, Best Buy has the Animal Crossing-themed console listed at the price of $299.99 with a March 13th release date.

The Animal Crossing-themed carrying case will also be available on March 13th in the US with Europe having to wait until March 20th.

In regard to the actual game itself, Animal Crossing New Horizons will land on the Nintendo Switch on March 20th.

The European edition of the console will come with a download code for the game.