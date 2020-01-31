'Amazing deal', 'Out of jail': Sky Sports pundit praises £16m Tottenham transfer

Christian Eriksen was one of a number of high-profile departures from Tottenham Hotspur this month.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has praised Tottenham for managing to get £16 million for Christian Eriksen's services as he labelled it an 'amazing deal'.

The former striker thinks that Spurs have 'got out of jail' with that transfer because he felt that Inter were going to wait until the summer to secure the signature of the player who was going to be out-of-contract at the end of the campaign, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"Tottenham got an amazing deal with £16m for Christian Eriksen," Nicholas told Sky Sports. "I thought Inter Milan would wait until the summer. They have got out of jail with that, but you cannot get out of jail with their defence, even with Hugo Lloris back. They are sapped of all energy and Eric Dier looks like he is running through treacle."

As reported by Sky Sports, Eriksen sealed a £16.9 million move to Italy earlier this week, as his contract at Spurs was due to run out in the summer.

It is another typical Daniel Levy deal where the shrewd and tough-negotiating businessman has managed to get his own way.

It wasn't so long ago that Eriksen and Spurs were preparing for the biggest night of their footballing lives when they were going to take on Liverpool in the Champions League final.

In the end, it was Jurgen Klopp's side who were adding yet another European trophy to their cabinet, whilst the North London outfit left empty-handed.

Since then, Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked, Mourinho has been appointed, Danny Rose has left on-loan, Harry Kane has suffered his annual injury, and Eriksen is no longer at the club.

It does seem as though all this change won't stop because Tottenham's indifferent season needs addressing.

Both from a defensive and attacking perspective, they have struggled, but Mourinho will be hoping he can start to deliver the goods as soon as he gets comfortable.

It will be interesting to see if Eriksen can add some trophies to his name at Inter, or will Mourinho deliver one at Spurs before the Dane?