'All wrong': Sky Sports pundit baffled by Tottenham transfer and makes Mourinho claim

Tottenham Hotspur now have less than 24 hours to conclude some final deadline day deals.

Charlie Nicholas is seemingly baffled and claimed that Tottenham have got it 'all wrong' in regards to their decision to sign Steven Bergwijn from PSV, as he claimed that he's 'not a Jose Mourinho' signing, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Spurs have been in need of some attacking reinforcements this month following the long-term injury to Harry Kane, as the club opted to sign the 22-year-old Dutch winger to add some quality and depth to their final third.

Whilst the Spurs faithful will be pleased with Bergwijn's joining the club, he's not what the club want in terms of needing an out-and-out striker.

Ahead of Tottenham's Premier League clash against the champions Manchester City on Sunday, Sky Sports pundit, Nicholas, didn't understand the Bergwijn transfer, as he also questioned their top-four chances.

"Why have they brought a winger in Steven Bergwijn?" Nicholas told Sky Sports. "They have it all wrong. This is not a Jose Mourinho signing. This is about business and bringing in some money. Can Jose get them to the top four? I am not sure."

The transfer window will slam shut tonight and it remains to be seen who Spurs add to their squad before the cut-off point because they are one of the teams to look out for.

The decisions and business Spurs have made during this month, both from an ingoing and outgoing perspective could prove to be vital in their bid to finish in the Champions League places.

If the North London club signs off this window without a bonafide striker then questions have to be asked and doubts will be hovering over the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium because the likes of Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura and Bergwijn will have big pressures on their shoulders.