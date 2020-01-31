Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

'Ain't got a scooby': Some Tottenham fans react to rumour regarding PL captain

Amir Mir
Tottenham Hotspur Chairman Daniel Levy during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Southampton, England.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have less than 24 hours to conclude some late deals before the window slams shut.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Southampton during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Southampton, England.

Tottenham Hotspur are seemingly unhappy with the reports that they are interested in Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Sky Sports have reported that Spurs are keen on the 24-year-old and have made him one of their top targets for the summer transfer window. 

 

The Tottenham faithful are not too pleased with the Spurs scouting/recruitment team and the manner in which they are going about their business. 

After a tough start to the season for the Saints, over the heavy winter fixture list and during these past few weeks, they have picked up their form and climbed up the table.

Hojbjerg has been a key figure in their change in fortunes, as he has played 23 league matches this term, supplying one assist and captaining his team during 19 of those matches [transfermarkt]

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Southampton and Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium on January 25,...

It doesn't seem as though Spurs will be looking to make a late move for Hojbjerg on deadline-day, but that doesn't mean that the North London club won't push for any other deals.

A player like Hojbjerg is perhaps not needed now for Spurs because they are staked up in that area and certain players, like Tanguy Ndombele and Gedson Fernandes now want the regular game time to prove their worth. 

Nonetheless, during his career Hojbjerg has played for the likes of Bayern Munich and Schalke, as a big move in the summer is seemingly on the cards.  

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to the Hojbjerg rumours: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch