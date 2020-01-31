'Ain't got a scooby': Some Tottenham fans react to rumour regarding PL captain

Tottenham Hotspur have less than 24 hours to conclude some late deals before the window slams shut.

Tottenham Hotspur are seemingly unhappy with the reports that they are interested in Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Sky Sports have reported that Spurs are keen on the 24-year-old and have made him one of their top targets for the summer transfer window.

The Tottenham faithful are not too pleased with the Spurs scouting/recruitment team and the manner in which they are going about their business.

After a tough start to the season for the Saints, over the heavy winter fixture list and during these past few weeks, they have picked up their form and climbed up the table.

Hojbjerg has been a key figure in their change in fortunes, as he has played 23 league matches this term, supplying one assist and captaining his team during 19 of those matches [transfermarkt].

It doesn't seem as though Spurs will be looking to make a late move for Hojbjerg on deadline-day, but that doesn't mean that the North London club won't push for any other deals.

A player like Hojbjerg is perhaps not needed now for Spurs because they are staked up in that area and certain players, like Tanguy Ndombele and Gedson Fernandes now want the regular game time to prove their worth.

Nonetheless, during his career Hojbjerg has played for the likes of Bayern Munich and Schalke, as a big move in the summer is seemingly on the cards.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to the Hojbjerg rumours:

Spurs in full panic node as normal.



I like Hojberg but why is this now coming to light 30 hours before the window shuts?



Was he part of the plan.



What is it our Scouting and recruitment team do? — Richard Savva (@SpursSavva) January 30, 2020

It's probably come off the back of the kwp deal, someone behind the scenes at Southampton has told spurs it might be possible to do a deal — DC ⚽️ (@davYidc89) January 30, 2020

The scouting and recruitment team are stealing a living at this rate — The Duke of Ekpoma (@dayvid_d_taylor) January 30, 2020

Literally a case of, "He will do" — 2Kanes (@JusTWriGhT92x) January 30, 2020

Aint got a scooby what they’re doing but i like hojbjerg too. Does that dog work to a T aswell — Birosplifics (@Birosplifics) January 30, 2020

They listen to Levy. I genuinely think his "high" from deal making is what is screwing our transfers. It's why he doesn't hire Director of Football. He's addicted to the Wheeling and the Dealing — H U Khan (@Huk06) January 30, 2020

Was thinking this morning that our recruitment team is probably just as hamstrung as our manager, having no idea what their budget is or if we’ll take their recommendations seriously. — Pochoholic (@MysterBurns) January 30, 2020

I've been saying for a while, I don't understand the moves the scouts make.



Wolves, Leicester and dare I say Liverpool attack transfer windows with clear plans.



I can't say the same for us. — The Original S.P. (@TheOriginalSP1) January 30, 2020