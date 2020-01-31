9pm transfer round-up: Pochettino signing to leave, Newcastle won't hijack West Ham deal

Tottenham, Newcastle, Manchester United and West Ham feature in the 9pm update...

Wanyama finally set for Spurs exit

Earlier today, the Daily Mail reported that Amiens, Celtic and Leganes had all backed away from Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama, with his £65,000-a-week wages proving a problem for all three clubs. However, L'Equipe now claim that Amiens have come back in and reached an agreement in principle with Spurs to take Wanyama on loan, with the player himself agreeing to a move, meaning a deal may well go through before the deadline, over four years since Mauricio Pochettino brought him to Spurs.

Newcastle won't hijack West Ham's Bowen move

West Ham United have been hoping to sign Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen all day, but their move has hit a stumbling block today, meaning the deal still hasn't gone through. The Daily Star note that Bowen may prefer a move to Newcastle United to reunite with his former Hull City boss Steve Bruce, but it's stated that Newcastle have no plans to make a late move for Bowen, and won't be hijacking the deal, meaning West Ham remain in the box seat.

Manchester United set to seal Odion Ighalo deal

In one of the more bizarre moves of the day, Manchester United appear to be closing in on Shanghai Shenhua forward Odion Ighalo. The Guardian report that a deal for the Nigerian striker now appears all but done, meaning he could return to the Premier League having previously enjoyed a spell with Watford. Ighalo may not be what United fans had in mind this month, but his move appears to be moving closer and closer.

Wolves attacker set for permanent exit

According to Sky Sports, Wolves are poised to sell forward Bright Enobakhare to Birmingham City this evening. The speedy attacker spent the first half of the season on loan at Wigan Athletic, but remarkably only managed two league appearances. The 21-year-old is now set to leave Molineux for good, joining Birmingham in a permanent deal.

Morrison joins Middlesbrough

After just a few months at Sheffield United, Ravel Morrison is on the move once again. A real nomad in recent years having been with Lazio, Atlas and Ostersund, Morrison has failed to really make an impact with the Blades, and now drops into the Championship. Middlesbrough have now confirmed that they have taken the playmaker on loan until the end of the season, in the hope they can get the best out of the talented midfielder, who hasn't really found a home in recent years.