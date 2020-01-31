9am deadline day news: West Ham target set for medical; Everton prodigy switches clubs; Bournemouth set for star player bid

West Ham United, Everton and Bournemouth feature in our 9am deadline day round up.

West Ham set to welcome Jarrod Bowen for medical?

Hull City ace Jarrod Bowen is travelling to London for a medical with West Ham United ahead of a £20million move, according to Sky Sports News.

The two clubs reportedly agreed a deal overnight on Thursday for the 23-year-old and personal terms have already been agreed, with fellow suitors Crystal Palace now looking elsewhere.

Bowen, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is the third top goalscorer in the Championship this season with 16 goals.

Everton U23s star Morgan Feeney leaves Goodison Park on loan

Highly rated Everton academy graduate Morgan Feeney has joined League One club Tranmere Rovers on loan for the remainder of the season (official Everton website).

The 20-year-old defender captained the Toffees Under-23s to a Premier League 2 and Premier League Cup double last term.

Feeney, who was also in the Under-23s team that won the league title in 2017, makes the short trip to Tranmere where he will be hoping to help out in their fight against relegation.

Bournemouth reportedly set for second Joshua King bid

Bournemouth could be bracing themselves for another bid from Manchester United for Joshua King after the first one was rejected, according to Sky Sports News.

Bournemouth rejected the first bid because they feel King is crucial to their relegation fight, but according to Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper, United could try again to bring him back to Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old played under Solskjaer in United's reserves but was unable to make the breakthrough to the senior team - he has since established himself at the Cherries in the Premier League, scoring 45 goals in 151 appearances.