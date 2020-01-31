8pm transfer round-up: Spurs try to hijack striker move, Rangers move for £11m ace collapses

Rangers, Tottenham, Wolves and Chelsea feature in the 8pm update...

Tottenham keen on Ighalo?

Tottenham still haven't found a new striker to bolster their attack, but there may be a late attempt being made. The Express claim that Spurs have made contact about a deal for Odion Ighalo, as they attempt to hijack Manchester United's move. The Chinese Super League season has been postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, and that means Shanghai Shenhua hitman Ighalo may move, but time is running out. United is thought to be a more likely destination, but Spurs are making a hijack attempt for the Nigerian.

Rangers' Vydra move collapses

It looked like Rangers would be signing Burnley forward Matej Vydra earlier today, but that move appears to have fallen through. The Daily Record claim that Rangers were hoping to take Vydra - who cost Burnley £11million 18 months ago - on loan until the end of hte season, with the striker keen to play ahead of Euro 2020. Two factors kiboshed the move though; that Burnley wanted to bring in a big chunk of cash, and had fears about letting him go without having a replacement. That now means that Rangers are looking elsewhere, even with Florian Kamberi incoming.

Subscribe

Everton misfit could rejoin former club

Jonas Lossl left Huddersfield Town for Everton over the summer, but a return appears to be on the cards already. The Liverpool Echo (19:40) report that the Terriers are trying to bring Lossl back to the club, in what would be a loan deal until the end of the season. With Kamil Grabara injured, Lossl would have the chance to play first-team football back at his former club, having not even made his competitive debut for the Toffees.

West Ham deal for Bowen stalling after wage clause attempt

West Ham were hoping to have Jarrod Bowen signed up today, but the deal for the Hull City winger appears to be on the rocks. Sky Sports (19:46) have offered an update, suggesting that West Ham have offered him £80,000-a-week in wages, but attempted to insert a clause where his wages would be halved if the Hammers suffer relegation. Bowen and his agent weren't so keen on that, meaning the deal remains incomplete - and they're running out of time to find an agreement.

Wolves defender set for exit

According to Sky Sports (19:16), Wolves defender Dion Sanderson is set to leave the club to join Championship side Cardiff City on loan. The 20-year-old has come up through the Wolves ranks having been born in nearby Wednesfield, and has made one appearance for them. Capable at centre back and right back, Sanderson will hopefully gain valuable experience in South Wales.

Brighton confirm Lamptey deal

Brighton have landed something of a coup, signing Chelsea contract rebel Tariq Lamptey to a three-and-a-half-year deal. Lamptey was set to be out of contract at the end of the season, so Chelsea have decided to cash in now rather than have the situation drag on into the summer. The diminutive 19-year-old is highly rated, so much so that Frank Lampard gave him a Premier League debut last month - but now, his future lies with the Seagulls.