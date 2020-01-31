Quick links

8am deadline day news: Offers readied for Rangers and Newcastle players; £15m deal evades Rodgers and Nuno

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers shakes hands with Wolverhampton Wanderers Manager Nuno Espírito Santo after the premier league match between Leicester City and Wolverhampton...
Rangers, Newcastle United, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers all feature in our round-up of early morning stories.

Italian giants eyeing one of Newcastle's Longstaff brothers?

Matty Longstaff of Newcastle United (4) runs with the ball whilst during the FA Youth Cup between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St.James' Park on January 9, 2017 in Newcastle upon...

City rivals AC Milan and Internazionale are ready to offer five-year contracts to the Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff, according to The Times.

Longstaff has broken through at St James' Park this season, alongside his older brother Sean.

But his Newcastle deal, reportedly worth just £1,000 a week, is due to expire this summer, allowing overseas clubs to enter talks about a pre-contract.

Tapsoba deal to evade Leicester and Wolves?

Edmond Tapsoba of Vitoria Guimaraes SC in action during the Taca da Liga - Allianz CUP semifinal match between Vitoria SC and FC Porto at Estadio Municipal de Braga on January 22, 2020 in...

Just days after Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers were said to have made concrete proposals for Edmond Tapsoba, the Vitoria Guimaraes centre-back is on his way to Germany, according to Bild.

The newspaper claims that Tapsoba will join Bayer Leverkusen for an expected fee of around €18 million (£15.1m), plus a potential €2m (£1.7m) in bonuses.

And it is reported that the deal will allow Panagiotis Retsos to join one of Leicester and Wolves' Premier League rivals Sheffield United, who are trying to secure a purchase option in their loan for the Greek defender.

Norwich set for McCallum coup?

Coventry City's Sam McCallum during the Sky Bet League One match between Coventry City and Blackpool at St Andrews on September 7, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Norwich City are the favourites to sign Sam McCallum after making a bid for the Coventry City left-back, according to 90min.

Liverpool are said to have held talks with the Sky Blues but were unwilling to match their £3m valuation.

And that, it seems, has allowed Norwich to seize the initiative, ahead of rivals suitors Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Leeds United and Fulham.

Late twist for Rangers' Docherty?

Greg Docherty of Rangers is seen during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Ibrox Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shrewsbury Town are lining up a last-ditch move to bring the Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty back to New Meadow, according to The Shropshire Star.

Docherty excelled while on loan to Shrewsbury last season but has failed to break into Steven Gerrard's plans at Rangers.

He had been linked with a move to Hibernian as part of Rangers' attempts to sign Florian Kamberi from the Edinburgh side.

But Shrewsbury, it is claimed, appear well-placed to land the Scot. 

