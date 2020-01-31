7pm D-Day news: Tottenham Hotspur player’s hopes dashed, Bale latest, Aston Villa medical

Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Celtic and Newcastle United feature.

Tottenham Hotspur latest

According to The Daily Mail (Transfer Live blog, 6:24pm, Friday, January 31, 2020), Tottenham Hotspur have conceded defeat in their quest to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid on January transfer deadline day.

It has been reported that Tottenham sent representatives to Spain, but the North London outfit have given up on bringing the Wales international winger back to the club.

According to The Telegraph, Troy Parrott will stay at Tottenham Hotspur for the rest of the season despite wanting to leave on loan.

The report has claimed that the 17-year-old Republic of Ireland international striker had loan offers from Charlton Athletic, Queens Park Rangers, ADO Den Haag and Burnley, but he is unable to leave due to UEFA club regulations.

“But the 17-year-old, who has already been capped by the Republic of Ireland, was told late in the window that he could not move because of Uefa regulations surrounding club-trained players,” states the report in The Telegraph.

“The Irish striker joined Spurs as a 15-year-old and needs to have been registered at the club for three years before he counts as a club-trained player for Uefa competition.

“Parrott celebrates his 18th birthday next Tuesday after which he could have left Spurs on loan and still qualified as a club-trained player for next season.”

Aston Villa active

The Daily Star has claimed that Aston Villa want to sign Borja Baston from Swansea City on January transfer deadline day.

It has been reported that Premier League outfit Villa will land the striker on a short-term contract.

The report has claimed that Baston is on his way to the Villans to undergo a medical with a view to a permanent deal.

What’s happening at Celtic?

According to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 5:46pm, Friday, January 31, 2020), Christian Atsu has decided to stay at Newcastle United despite interest from Celtic.

The Bhoys reportedly want to sign the former Chelsea winger, but the 28-year-old has decided to stay at Newcastle and fight for his place.

According to Pagineromaniste.com, AS Roma have made an enquiry for 24-year-old Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie.