7am deadline-day news: Bielsa’s outgoings stance, ex-Tottenham player second-guesses Levy’s plan, Rangers player speculation

Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Rangers, West Ham United and Chelsea feature.

Jordan Jones of Rangers



Jordan Jones to leave Rangers

According to The Daily Record, Rangers winger Jordan Jones is set to leave Steven Gerrard’s side on January transfer deadline day.

It has been reported that Middlesbrough in the Championship in England are the frontrunners for the 25-year-old winger.

Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City are also reported to have registered an interest in the Northern Ireland international.

Leeds United’s outgoings plan

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has suggested to Leeds Live that no players will leave the club on January transfer deadline day.

Lewie Coyle, Paweł Cibicki, Connor Leak-Blunt and Eunan O’Kane all have left the Championship club on a permanent basis this month, while Laurens De Bock, Conor Shaughnessy and Rafa Mujica have departed on loan.

Bielsa told Leeds Live when asked about any player going out of Elland Road: “I don’t think so.”

West Ham United’s bid for defender

According to The Sun, West Ham United have made an offer of £4.5 million for RB Salzburg right-back Rasmus Kristensen.

The Austrian club are willing to sell the 22-year-old, but only if they can sign a replacement, claims the British tabloid.

Olivier Giroud backed for Tottenham Hotspur move

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Jimmy Walker has given his take on chairman Daniel Levy, and believes that Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud would be a good signing for Jose Mourinho’s side on transfer deadline day.

Walker does not think that Levy will sign a striker today, but he believes that former Arsenal star Giroud would be a good acquisition.

Walker told Love Sport: “I don’t think they will (sign a striker), I think Daniel Levy is a shrewd man, he’ll say to José you’ve got Lucas Moura, you’ve got Son who can play that role - deal with it until Harry is back.”

Walker added: “Giroud will be happier playing second fiddle to Harry, he’ll know his role and so he would be one they would look at.

"If you are looking at a target man to play off, someone like that would be an option. I can’t see anyone coming in for 40-50 million, but Giroud could be one they maybe get over the line.”