6pm transfer round-up: Mourinho hints Spurs trio will stay, Newcastle dealt transfer blow

Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County feature in this late afternoon transfer round-up.

Spurs trio to stay?

There have perhaps not been as any outgoings as many would have expected at Tottenham on deadline day because there were a few names who could have easily left North London.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Alan Pardew, who is now managing Dutch strugglers, ADD Den Haag, wanted to take Spurs' young striker on-loan, but it seems as though the former Premier League manager will have to look elsewhere.

Added with that, The Daily Record claimed that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is keen on parting ways with defensive powerhouse Wanyama, with his former club, Celtic, just some of the clubs keen.

But going by Mourinho's comments today, ahead of Spurs' clash against Manchester City, it seems as though, the above trio won't be moving on deadline day.

"At this moment, we don't have any offers," Mourinho told the Evening Standard. "We don't have Victor knocking on our door asking for understanding in a situation to leave - If he stays with us and normally he stays, working hard like he does every day, untouchable on the commitment and professionalism. If he stays with us he is always on my plans.

On loans for Skipp and Parrott: "I don't think so. Again, until the end of the market, sometimes things can change quickly. But I don't think so.

Prepared to be shocked...Bale isn't going anywhere!

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has ruled out Gareth Bale making a switch on deadline day.

The Times reported earlier on in the day that Spurs have reached a breakthrough in their quest to secure the signature of the Welsh wizard.

But, as quoted by Sky Sports, Zidane has made it clear that Bale won't be going anywhere. This is what he had to say in today's press conference:

"Gareth is here with us and I am counting on him," said Zidane, as quoted by Sky Sports. "I am not contemplating this possibility."

Midfielder seemingly not keen on the North-East, well, for now at least...

Newcastle would have preferred to be a little busier than they been on deadline day, but it seems as though they have been dealt a blow in one department.

The Chronicle reports that Newcastle were close to making Lille's Boubakary Soumare a near-club record signing, but the midfielder opted against joining them on deadline day.

Steve Bruce did confirm that they were close to securing a deal for a near-record signing, he didn't give a name, but it seems as though the above North-East-based paper found out who that was. This is one to put in the book of deadline day drama, if you can call it that!

Palace man edges closer to Wednesday switch...

It has been a difficult few years for Conor Wickham, who has had to battle a number of serious injuries, which has in tune, played havoc on his game time and career. A lot was expected of the now 26-year-old, who would have been hoping to be banging the goals in on a regular basis in England's top-flight, but that hasn't been the case.

But it seems he could now be back on the road to showcasing his talent once again.

The Sheffield Star have reported that Sheffield Wednesday have won the race to sign Wickham on deadline day, with the Championship club beating off their rivals, Cardiff City and Reading for his signature.

It is said that Wickham is to undergo a medical at the Owls’ training ground later this afternoon, as he prepares to link up with Garry Monk and his promotion-chasing side.

Not one for deadline day, but one for the summer for Derby County...

The season started with Derby County having to recover from their play-off final heartache to then having their club captain and club legend, Richard Keogh, seeing his career ended at the blink of an eye. But then Manchester United's all-time goalscorer, Wayne Rooney, popped up on the Pride Park doorstep, both as a coach and as a player.

But in the transfer market, whilst a deal is not going to be concluded on deadline day, one piece of business has seemingly been pencilled in for the summer.

Dutch outlet Voetbalprimeur have claimed that FC Groningen defender, Mike te Wierik, has agreed to a switch to Derby County. It says he will move to the Championship side in the summer.

It is said that the Rams wanted to snap up Te Wierik's services this month, but his current club didn't agree with such a deal and he will make the move when the temperatures rise in England. Hopefully, the temperatures rising that is!