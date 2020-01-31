6am deadline-day news: Reported Leeds target decision, in-demand Tottenham player, Moyes’ offer, Lennon’s stance

Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Celtic, Rangers and Newcastle United feature.

Leeds United and Rangers to miss out on Shandon Baptiste

According to talkSPORT, Leeds United, Rangers, Celtic and Newcastle United are interested in signing Shandon Baptiste from Oxford United, but it is Brentford who have had an offer accepted, as reported by The Oxford Mail.

Newcastle, Rangers and Leeds have expressed an interest in the 21-year-old Grenada international midfielder, while Celtic have been monitoring the youngster for a while, according to talkSPORT.

However, The Oxford Mail has reported that Baptiste - and his Oxford teammate Tariqe Fosu - are on the verge of joining Brentford.

The report has claimed that the two players underwent medicals at the Championship club on Thursday evening, and that they will complete the moves on Friday.

Troy Parrott in demand

According to The Daily Mail, Alan Pardew wants to take Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott to his club ADO Den Haag in the Netherlands on a loan deal.

It has been reported that Queens Park Rangers, Milton Keynes Dons and Charlton Athletic are also interested in signing the 17-year-old Republic of Ireland international striker on loan until the end of the season.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen offer

The Sun has claimed that West Ham United are looking to make a late move for Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen, who is also wanted by Premier League rivals Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day.

It has been reported that West Ham manager David Moyes has opened talks with Hull, and is planning to offer £12 million plus around £5m in extras.

The Tigers are likely to accept the offer, with Palace willing to pay £10 million plus extras, according to the British tabloid.

The Guardian has claimed that both West Ham and Palace are ready to pay the 23-year-old forward £60,000 per week as salary.

Olivier Ntcham future

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has told The Scottish Sun that Olivier Ntcham will not leave despite reported interest from West Ham.

Foot Mercato has claimed that the Premier League outfit are in advanced negotiations with the 23-year-old French midfielder.

Lennon told The Scottish Sun: “It’s nonsense. Olivier is not going anywhere. The last thing I want is good players going out the door.”