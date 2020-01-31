5pm deadline day news: Spurs international loaned out, Sunderland and Celtic linked with arrivals

Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton, Sunderland and Celtic feature in our 5pm deadline day round-up.

Tottenham Hotspur international heads out on loan

Spurs midfielder Anthony Georgiou has officially left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to link up with Bolton Wanderers on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old, who has been capped seven times by Cyprus (Transfermarkt), spent the first half of this season on loan at Ipswich Town, making 13 appearances.

In terms of senior Tottenham action, Georgiou has made one substitute appearance for Spurs in a Champions League group game against APOEL Nicosia in 2017.

Wolves winger loaned out to Gillingham

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Jordan Graham has officially joined League One side Gillingham on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has played twice for Wolves Under-23s this season in the EFL Trophy and played against the Gills last season while on loan with Oxford United.

Graham, a former Aston Villa youth player has also had loan spells at Ipswich, Fulham and Bradford.

Southampton international reportedly set for Italy switch

Southampton defender Maya Yoshida is set to join Sampdoria on loan until the end of the season, according to a report in the Daily Echo.

The Japan international, who arrived at St Mary’s in 2012, was going to become a free agent in the summer, although the club did have the option to trigger an additional year.

According to the report, Sampdoria will pay Southampton around £3million to cover a fee and his wages.

Sunderland reportedly set to snap up Championship wing-back

Sunderland are working hard to sign Swansea City left-back Declan John on loan until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports (Transfer Centre, 31/1, 16:16).

Black Cats manager Phil Parkinson is seemingly keen to add cover for Denver Hume, with Laurens De Bock having returned to parent club Leeds United at the start of the month.

John, a Swansea and Wales left-sided defender, reportedly looks set to be the man to fill that gap, on loan until the end of the season.

Celtic said to be interested in Ghana winger

Celtic have made an approach to Newcastle to sign Christian Atsu on loan, according to Sky Sports (Transfer Centre, 31/1, 16:42).

The Hoops are one of several sides said to be interested in the Ghana winger, with Nottingham Forest also keen, while Blackburn have reportedly had an approach rejected.

Atsu, 28, has made 118 appearances for Newcastle since his initial loan stint at St James’ Park from 2016, scoring eight goals and registering nine assists (Transfermarkt).