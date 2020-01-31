4pm deadline day news: Leeds linked talent in talks with Euro giants, Whites kid leaves on loan and Palace hopes fade

Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Hull City and Glasgow Rangers all feature in our round-up of mid-afternoon stories.

Olympiacos are in talks to sign the Leeds United-linked winger Emre Mor from Celta Vigo, according to AS.

Mor has struggled to impress while on loan to Galatasaray this season, prompting speculation that Leeds or Brentford could pounce.

But a temporary spell in Greece now beckons, with Gala fans 'not hid(ing) their joy' at the prospect of him leaving.

Sticking with Leeds, the Whites Under-23s forward Kun Temenuzhkov has completed a move to La Nucia on loan.

It was claimed that a four-year deal could be on the cards for the former Barcelona academy player used once so far by Marcelo Bielsa.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Hull City have signed the Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City-linked winger Marcus Maddison, again on a temporary basis.

Maddison, whose Posh deal is due to expire this summer, could replace Jarrod Bowen at Hull.

✍️ Hull City are delighted to have completed the signing of Marcus Maddison, who has joined the Tigers on loan from Peterborough United until the end of the season!#hcafc | #theTigers — Hull City (@HullCity) January 31, 2020

Bowen had been linked with a move to Crystal Palace, but West Ham United is now the more likely destination, it seems.

Crystal Palace were subsequently linked with the Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe, but their hopes are fading according to The Sun's deadline day live blog.

The tabloid adds that Palace made an enquiry for Bowen, but would only offer around £10 million, plus extras.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace's Premier League rivals Southampton could be about to add the Chelsea midfielder Jacob Maddox to their U23 side, according to The Guardian's deadline day live blog.

The newspaper suggests that Maddox would arrive on loan.

Up in Scotland, the Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi is travelling for a medical at Rangers, according to The Daily Record.

Rangers lost Jermain Defoe to a calf injury earlier this week.