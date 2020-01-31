3pm transfer round-up: £8m Pochettino signing may leave, Rangers medical, Leeds talent to go

Rangers, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Leeds United feature in the 3pm update...

Docherty set for Hibernian move

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty is nearing a move to Hibernian according to the Daily Record, despite rival interest from Charlton Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Sunderland. Docherty was proposed to Hibs as part of a swap with Rangers, as the Gers want striker Florian Kamberi - and the Hibernian striker wants a move to Ibrox.

The Daily Record now claim that Kamberi is on his way to Rangers to finalise his loan move, which will be a loan with no option to buy. Kamberi is travelling to finalise his move and undergo a medical, meaning this swap deal is edging ever closer.

Foyth to leave Tottenham?

Tottenham may be struggling to get players in on deadline day, but one could be heading out in Juan Foyth. The defender - signed for £8million by Mauricio Pochettino in 2017 - isn't playing much at Spurs, and Italian newspaper Il Secolo XIX report that Sampdoria has now struck an agreement to take Foyth on loan until the end of the season. They're now attempting to convince Foyth to head over to Italy, in a deal which may be difficult to push through before the deadline.

Leeds talent to leave before the end of the day

Ex-Barcelona talent Kun Temenuzhkov was once tipped for a bright future at Leeds, but his time at Elland Road looks to be coming to an end. The Yorkshire Evening Post report that Temenuzhkov is expected to leave before the end of the day, and a return to Spain is on the cards for the Bulgarian striker. CF La Nucia - a team from Valencia in the fourth tier of Spanish football - are the favourite to sign him.

Newcastle snub Atsu approach

Despite claims that he could be available - and even offered to Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion, according to the Daily Mail - winger Christian Atsu may not be leaving Newcastle after all. Sky Sports (14:16) claim that Newcastle have knocked back an approach from Blackburn Rovers, as they looked to take the Ghanaian on loan until the end of the season. It now looks like the speedy wide man could end up staying at St James' Park today.

Chester leaves Aston Villa

Villa captain James Chester has been a great servant over the last three-and-a-half years, but he's now heading out after a major battle with injury. The Welshman is heading back down to the Championship, with Villa confirming that he has now joined Stoke City on loan until the end of the season having completed his medical earlier this afternoon.

Liverpool hoping to offload former England international

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are still open to letting Nathaniel Clyne leave the club before tonight's deadline. The 28-year-old is a forgotten man at Anfield, and with his contract expiring in the summer, Liverpool are seemingly still hopeful of securing his exit tonight.