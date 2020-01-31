£3.6m Rangers player's father wants him to make future Spain move

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard made Ianis Hagi his first January Ibrox recruit.

The father of Rangers' latest signing hopes his son will one day reach Spanish football.

Ianis Hagi moved to Rangers on the penultimate day of the January transfer window, after agreeing a six-month loan move from Genk.

Subscribe

Hagi Sr is, of course, the legendary former Romania midfielder, Gheorghe, and was on two occasions the 21-year-old's manager at Viitorul Constanța.

He should therefore know more about the Rangers player than most.

And speaking to AS about him earlier this season, the older Hagi said: "The important thing is that he likes football. He is a very dedicated boy, he likes to train, he has talent, he is young and with a high projection. He has room to continue improving.

"(He) handles (the ball with) both legs well. But in the field he plays in the same position as me, number 10. He likes to make decisions and make a difference. He is also intelligent and has vision."

The Viitorul chairman Gica Popescu claimed last summer that Barcelona and Sevilla were interested in Hagi Jr, but a £3.6 million move to Belgian football followed instead.

"The Genk was his decision in (the) summer," explained his father. "It is a club that forms players and then sells them to major clubs in Europe. It is one more step to progress. From there, we'll see."

What Hagi Sr expected was perhaps not a loan to Rangers within six months.

But with the bulk of his career to still come, the star of last summer's Euro Under-21 Championship can turn around his fortunes at Ibrox, where he could become a permanent player this summer.

And following in his father's footsteps by gracing La Liga should not be ruled out.

But asked which of his former clubs, Barca or Real Madrid, he would recommend to his son, the 54-year-old replied: "Spain (laughs). There a phenomenal, creative, technical football is played and the player is left to think. Hopefully one day I can reach Spanish football."

Rangers fans - how excited are you by Hagi's arrival?