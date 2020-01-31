3 Spurs players who need to leave on DD, includes £11m man blasted by Poch in August

Tottenham Hotspur have less than 24 hours to make the final touches to their squad before the transfer window slams shut.

It's deadline day and the footballing world, including Tottenham Hotspur, will not get a minutes rest as the transfer window is edging closer to slamming shut.

There have been a number of Tottenham players who have joined the club, and equally, there are those who have left, either temporarily or on a permanent basis this month. But it seems as though there is more to come.

Here, we take a look at three Tottenham players who need to leave North London before Sky Sports News presenter, Jim White, screams down your television that deals can no longer be concluded:

Wanyama – In 2016, Spurs secured the services of Wanyama from Southampton for a fee of £11 million [BBC Sport], and it's fair to say that his first few years at the club were top-quality. But during the past two seasons, injuries and lack form, have played havoc on his game time.

In the summer, Mauricio Pochettino didn't hold back in blasting the Kenyan when he stated that he has gone 'backwards' at the club, as quoted by The Mirror. And during this campaign, Wanyama has only played 23 minutes of Premier League football [transfermarkt], and the signs are there that he must leave on deadline day.

Where he goes remains to be seen, but relegation-threatened, Aston Villa, have seemingly been one club keen on his services, according to the Sun (29 January, page 56).

Parrott – Tottenham need a striker. But it doesn't seem, from Jose Mourinho's perspective, that Troy Parrott is the man to lead the line for Spurs in Harry Kane's absence. Even though the North London outfit have been crying out for a striker, Parrott has only played five minutes of Premier League football this term.

What is perhaps more alarming is that Mourinho didn't use Parrott during Spurs' FA Cup clash [both games] against Championship side Middlesbrough. That was perhaps a sign that Mourinho thinks it's too early for him. And if that's the case then he would be better off making a switch on deadline day, getting minutes under his belt, developing, gaining more experience and proving to people what he's all about.

Foyth - Whenever a new manager walks through the doors there are individuals whose game time increases, and then there are others whose game time decreases.

Japhet Tanganga has thrived since Mourinho walked through the door, but Foyth, who can also play across the backline like the Spurs academy product, has found himself falling down the pecking order.

Foyth has only played 46 minutes of football since Mourinho walked through the doors [transfermarkt] and it was suggested that he could be heading for the exit door this month as Spurs are open to letting him leave, as reported by Sportsmole. Whether Foyth or any of the above do leave or not, one thing is for sure, it's set to be a busy day for Daniel Levy.