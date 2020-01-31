Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich City

Bristol City

Hull City

Blackburn Rovers

Premier League

Championship

2pm transfer round-up; Tottenham miss out and Norwich send striker message

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur embraces Daniel Farke, Manager of Norwich City prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It is a busy day for Premier League and Championship clubs; but what is happening at Spurs, Bristol City, Hull and Blackburn Rovers today?

BARCELONA, SPAIN - September 22: Willian Jose #9 of Real Sociedad turns away after scoring the first of his two goals during the Espanyol V Real Sociedad, La Liga regular season match at...

With speculation flying on deadline day, here are some of the deals and disappointments that you might have missed.

No way Jose

One of the transfer window’s most intriguing sagas is set to end in disappointment. Well, unless you’re a Real Sociedad fan.

The La Liga outfit have confirmed that star striker Willian Jose is not going anywhere before Friday’s deadline, bringing an end to speculation that the one-time Real Madrid man could be about to fill a Harry Kane-sized void in Tottenham Hotspur’s frontline (Sky, 1.05pm)

“In the winter market there will be no more movements in the current squad.”

Rockin’ Robins

Bristol City won the race for Nahki Wells on Thursday night and it looks like the 13-goal striker is set to be joined at Ashton Gate by another proven Championship performer, according to Sky (1.12pm).

Markus Henriksen, Hull City skipper until last summer, is heading to Ashton Gate on loan. The Norwegian international has fallen out of favour at the KCom but it’s not so long ago that he was one of the Eredivisie’s most feared midfielders, netting 19 times for AZ Alkmaar in 2015/16.

Hull City's Markus Henriksen ackowledges the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday at KCOM Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Hull, England.

Saving Faes

It has been a frustrating deadline day so far for Blackburn Rovers.

Tony Mowbray’s dark horses were beaten by Brighton to the signature of Chelsea starlet Tariq Lamptey and, according to Sky (9.09am) Rovers are also set to miss out on Belgium U21 captain Wout Faes. The Oostende ace is heading to France rather than Ewood Park.

No Pukki party at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s increasingly desperate striker search has taken them to bottom-of-the-table Norwich City.

But, as you might expect, The Canaries have no plans to cash in on their talismanic top scorer today, telling United that Teemu Pukki is not for sale at any price (Independent)

Teemu Pukki of Norwich City scores his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea FC at Carrow Road on August 24, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch