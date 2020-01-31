2pm transfer round-up; Tottenham miss out and Norwich send striker message

It is a busy day for Premier League and Championship clubs; but what is happening at Spurs, Bristol City, Hull and Blackburn Rovers today?

With speculation flying on deadline day, here are some of the deals and disappointments that you might have missed.

No way Jose

One of the transfer window’s most intriguing sagas is set to end in disappointment. Well, unless you’re a Real Sociedad fan.

The La Liga outfit have confirmed that star striker Willian Jose is not going anywhere before Friday’s deadline, bringing an end to speculation that the one-time Real Madrid man could be about to fill a Harry Kane-sized void in Tottenham Hotspur’s frontline (Sky, 1.05pm)

“In the winter market there will be no more movements in the current squad.”

Rockin’ Robins

Bristol City won the race for Nahki Wells on Thursday night and it looks like the 13-goal striker is set to be joined at Ashton Gate by another proven Championship performer, according to Sky (1.12pm).

Markus Henriksen, Hull City skipper until last summer, is heading to Ashton Gate on loan. The Norwegian international has fallen out of favour at the KCom but it’s not so long ago that he was one of the Eredivisie’s most feared midfielders, netting 19 times for AZ Alkmaar in 2015/16.

Saving Faes

It has been a frustrating deadline day so far for Blackburn Rovers.

Tony Mowbray’s dark horses were beaten by Brighton to the signature of Chelsea starlet Tariq Lamptey and, according to Sky (9.09am) Rovers are also set to miss out on Belgium U21 captain Wout Faes. The Oostende ace is heading to France rather than Ewood Park.

No Pukki party at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s increasingly desperate striker search has taken them to bottom-of-the-table Norwich City.

But, as you might expect, The Canaries have no plans to cash in on their talismanic top scorer today, telling United that Teemu Pukki is not for sale at any price (Independent)