26-year-old shares what Steven Gerrard has told him about his future

Subhankar Mondal
Chicago Fire midfielder Matt Polster (2) and Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) battle for the ball next to Chicago Fire forward Luis Solignac (9) during a game between...
Matt Polster joined Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers in January 2019.

Matt Polster of Rangers in action during the UEFA Europa League First Qualifying round 2nd Leg match between Rangers and St Joseph at Ibrox Stadium on July 18, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.Matt Polster of Rangers

Rangers player Matt Polster has told BBC Sport that he will not leave Ibrox on January transfer deadline day.

Polster, who can operate as a defender or as a defensive midfielder, has said that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told him that he will stay at Ibrox for the rest of the season.

Polster told BBC Sport: "I read in the media that I am not going anywhere now. That’s what he has told me. There's been no offers that I know of.

"For me, I never wanted to leave the club and my goal was always to stay here and make it work here and be as successful as I could."

 

Stats

The USA international joined Rangers in January 2019 from American club Chicago Fire.

As reported by BBC Sport, the 26-year-old has made three starts and four substitute appearances for Rangers far in his career.

Rangers stay

Polster has yet to show signs that he can be a long-term success at Rangers, and he can do that only if he plays for the first team.

The USA international has a good reputation, and if he works hard in training, then he will get chances for the Gers in the coming weeks and months.

According to BBC Sport, the American is under contract at Rangers until the summer of 2021, and there is still time for him to be successful at Ibrox.

Matt Polster of Rangers is seen during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

