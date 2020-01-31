Quick links

£2.25m man forced to edit Instagram post after excited Rangers fans bombard him with messages

Aiden Cusick
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has already added to his Ibrox ranks on deadline day.

Rangers FC fan show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Croatian attacking midfielder Lovro Majer has been forced to edit a post on Instagram after it attracted a barrage of comments from fans of Glasgow Rangers.

Majer is rumoured to have featured on the radar of Rangers, who already employ two of his compatriots in Borna Barisic and Nikola Katic.

Ready for the start

And he got Gers tongues wagging on ahead of Friday's transfer deadline, writing that he was "ready for new challenges".

However, the post now reads: "ready for the start".

Majer's club, Dinamo Zagreb, are back in league action for the first time in more than a month on Saturday, which perhaps explains the 22-year-old's message.

In the meantime, Rangers have signed another player in Majer's position, Ianis Hagi, on loan from Genk.

 

Hagi is due to spend the rest of the season at Ibrox, with a permanent move to Rangers on the cards for around £4.2 million, according to HLN.

But if the Romanian's spell does not work out, it is possible that Rangers could still explore a move for Majer at a later date.

Lovro Majer of Croatia controls the ball during the 2019 UEFA U-21 Group C match between Croatia and England at San Marino Stadium on June 24, 2019 in Serravalle, Italy.

The Croatia Under-21 international joined Dinamo from NK Lokomotiva for a reported fee of around £2.25m 18 months ago.

Rangers fans - Hagi or Majer?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch