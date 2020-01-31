£2.25m man forced to edit Instagram post after excited Rangers fans bombard him with messages

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has already added to his Ibrox ranks on deadline day.

The Croatian attacking midfielder Lovro Majer has been forced to edit a post on Instagram after it attracted a barrage of comments from fans of Glasgow Rangers.

Majer is rumoured to have featured on the radar of Rangers, who already employ two of his compatriots in Borna Barisic and Nikola Katic.

Subscribe

View this post on Instagram Ready for the start A post shared by Lovro Majer ⚽ (@lovromajer) on Jan 30, 2020 at 9:29am PST

And he got Gers tongues wagging on ahead of Friday's transfer deadline, writing that he was "ready for new challenges".

However, the post now reads: "ready for the start".

rangerscentralhq Please come to us xxx scoobdogg85 @leon.mcmillan1 the wee mans coming for 55 mattyw1904 Come to @rangersfc join @bornab7 and @stevengerrard as gaffer ⚪ elvisbrown1982 Are you on way to the famous Glasgow Rangers jayyarmstrong_ U know what dat mean Rosscraig91 Ibrox bound young man callummuirrr New challenge as in coming to rangers? jhaime Get to Rangers now!!! scottmiller_sw Welcome To The Party ⚪️

Majer's club, Dinamo Zagreb, are back in league action for the first time in more than a month on Saturday, which perhaps explains the 22-year-old's message.

In the meantime, Rangers have signed another player in Majer's position, Ianis Hagi, on loan from Genk.

Hagi is due to spend the rest of the season at Ibrox, with a permanent move to Rangers on the cards for around £4.2 million, according to HLN.

But if the Romanian's spell does not work out, it is possible that Rangers could still explore a move for Majer at a later date.

The Croatia Under-21 international joined Dinamo from NK Lokomotiva for a reported fee of around £2.25m 18 months ago.

Rangers fans - Hagi or Majer?