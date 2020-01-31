1pm D-Day news: Player reportedly offered to Arsenal, agent responds to Tottenham Hotspur speculation

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic feature.

Dries Mertens offered to Arsenal

According to The Times, Napoli forward Dries Mertens was offered to Arsenal, but the Gunners did not take it up.

It has been reported that the North London outfit passed up the chance to sign the 32-year-old Belgium international in the January transfer window due to his age, as the Premier League club want young players.

Gareth Bale to Tottenham Hotspur

According to The Times, Tottenham Hotspur have been in contact with Real Madrid over the signing of Gareth Bale.

It has been reported that the North London outfit are confident of securing the services of the Wales international winger on January transfer deadline day.

However, the 30-year-old’s agent has ruled out a move for the winger today.

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett told The Daily Mail: “One word: c**p.”

Victor Wanyama to Celtic?

Celtic have been linked with a move for Tottenham defensive midfielder Victor Wanyama.

The London Evening Standard has claimed that Spurs are in talks with Celtic over a loan move for the Kenya international defensive midfielder.

The 28-year-old was on the books of the Hoops from 2011 until 2013 before he made the move to Southampton in the Premier League.

Wanyama has been struggling with injuries and poor form for Spurs in recent seasons.

However, according to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 12:15pm, Friday, January 31, 2020), Celtic have “categorically denied any approach or interest” in Wanyama.