£1.5m player sends tweet after quitting Rangers

Eduardo Herrera officially left Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers on Thursday.

Eduardo Herrera has reacted on Twitter to leaving Rangers.

The 31-year-old has joined Club Puebla in Mexico on a permanent basis.

Subscribe

Herrera was due to return to Rangers after his loan deal with Necaxa expired in December.

He only had six months left on his contract and the Ibrox side have decided to sell him permanently to Puebla.

The Mexican hitman, a £1.5 million signing in 2017 [The Record], hasn't made a senior appearance for the Scottish giants in over two years.

Here's how the player reacted on Twitter:

I will always have fond memories of Glasgow and it’s people. As well a few friendships I could make inside the building with all the amazing staff and teammates. Once a Ger always a Ger! @RangersFC https://t.co/CDEmKO5t2O — Eduardo Herrera (@LaloHerrera15) January 30, 2020

Herrera is no great loss to Rangers.

He seemed a bit more likeable than Carlos Pena, another Mexican flop who joined under Pedro Caixinha at the same time, but the writing had been on the wall for years.

With Steven Gerrard boasting Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe as striking options, there was never any room for Herrera who, for whatever reason, simply never settled in Glasgow.

Herrera, who has nine caps for his country, scored just one Premiership goal across 19 appearances, but only two of those were starting berths.