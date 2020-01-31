Quick links

£1.5m player sends tweet after quitting Rangers

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Eduardo Herrera officially left Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers on Thursday.

Eduardo Herrera of Rangers scores his teams third goal during the Betfred League Cup Quarter Final at Firhill Stadium on September 19, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Eduardo Herrera has reacted on Twitter to leaving Rangers.

The 31-year-old has joined Club Puebla in Mexico on a permanent basis.

Herrera was due to return to Rangers after his loan deal with Necaxa expired in December.

He only had six months left on his contract and the Ibrox side have decided to sell him permanently to Puebla.

 

The Mexican hitman, a £1.5 million signing in 2017 [The Record], hasn't made a senior appearance for the Scottish giants in over two years.

Here's how the player reacted on Twitter:

Herrera is no great loss to Rangers.

He seemed a bit more likeable than Carlos Pena, another Mexican flop who joined under Pedro Caixinha at the same time, but the writing had been on the wall for years.

With Steven Gerrard boasting Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe as striking options, there was never any room for Herrera who, for whatever reason, simply never settled in Glasgow.

Herrera, who has nine caps for his country, scored just one Premiership goal across 19 appearances, but only two of those were starting berths.

Eduardo Herrera of Rangers celebrates after he scores his teams third goal during the Betfred League Cup Quarter Final at Firhill Stadium on September 19, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

 

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

