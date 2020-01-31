11pm D-Day news: Striker snubs Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa make late signing

Subhankar Mondal
Odion Ighalo and Giovanni Moreno of Shanghai Greenland Shenhua celebrate with champion trophy after winning 2019 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup final match between Shanghai...
Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest feature.

Odion Ighalo of Shanghai Greenland Shenhua and teammates celebrate with the trophy during the award ceremony after the 2019 CFA Cup Final - Shanghai Greenland Shenhua v Shandong Luneng...

Tottenham Hotspur snub

Well-known football journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed on Twitter that Tottenham Hotspur have failed in their bid to sign Odion Ighalo ahead of Manchester United.

Sky Sports have reported that United have agreed a deal with Shanghai Shenhua to sign Ighalo on a six-month loan on January transfer deadline day.

 

Romano, who works for Sky Sport and The Guardian, has claimed that Tottenham called the 30-year-old striker, but the Nigerian opted for for the Red Devils because he is a United fan.

New signing Borja Baston of Aston Villa poses for a picture at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 31, 2020 in Birmingham, England.

Selected done deals

Aston Villa have announced the signing of Borja Baston from Swansea City on deadline day.

Everton goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has re-joined Huddersfield Town on loan for the rest of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday have announced that former Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has joined them from Wigan Athletic on a loan deal.

Midfielder Albert Adomah has moved to Cardiff City on loan from Championship rivals Nottingham Forest.

Deal off

According to Sky Sports (Transfer Live, 11:03pm, Friday, January 31, 2030), Nathan Ferguson’s proposed move from West Bromwich Albion to Crystal Palace has fallen through due to complications in the medical regarding a knee injury.

Albert Adomah (37) of Nottingham Forest battles with George Moncur (20) of Luton Town during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Luton Town at the City Ground,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

