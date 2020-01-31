11pm D-Day news: Striker snubs Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa make late signing

Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest feature.

Tottenham Hotspur snub

Well-known football journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed on Twitter that Tottenham Hotspur have failed in their bid to sign Odion Ighalo ahead of Manchester United.

Sky Sports have reported that United have agreed a deal with Shanghai Shenhua to sign Ighalo on a six-month loan on January transfer deadline day.

Romano, who works for Sky Sport and The Guardian, has claimed that Tottenham called the 30-year-old striker, but the Nigerian opted for for the Red Devils because he is a United fan.

Odion Ighalo to Manchester United, here we go! Total agreement with Shanghai Shenhua for a loan with buy option. He’ll fly to UK during the weekend. #MUFC #ManUnited



Tottenham called him but the player decided for Man Utd - he’s #MUFC fan since he was a kid. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2020

Selected done deals

Aston Villa have announced the signing of Borja Baston from Swansea City on deadline day.

Everton goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has re-joined Huddersfield Town on loan for the rest of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday have announced that former Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has joined them from Wigan Athletic on a loan deal.

Midfielder Albert Adomah has moved to Cardiff City on loan from Championship rivals Nottingham Forest.

Deal off

According to Sky Sports (Transfer Live, 11:03pm, Friday, January 31, 2030), Nathan Ferguson’s proposed move from West Bromwich Albion to Crystal Palace has fallen through due to complications in the medical regarding a knee injury.