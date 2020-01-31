11am transfer roundup: Tottenham get hijacked, Rangers grab £4m loanee

Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are involved in this morning's transfer roundup on deadline day.

It's going to be a very busy deadline day for a host of clubs around Europe but here, HITC Sport looks at transfer stories involving Tottenham Hotspur, Celtic, Rangers and Newcastle United this morning.

Jose to miss Giroud?

Tottenham might be set for heartbreak on the Olivier Giroud front.

The France international could represent Spurs' last chance to sign a striker before tonight's deadline after failed moves for Willian Jose and Krzysztof Piatek.

It was reported earlier this morning that Tottenham had agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign the 33-year-old forward.

But according to The Record, Lazio are keen to hijack the deal after their sporting director was spotted flying to London this morning to do a deal with the Blues.

Rangers announce first signing

There's no chance of anybody hijacking Rangers' move for Ianis Hagi.

That's because the Ibrox side have this morning confirmed that they had signed the Romania international on a half-season loan.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is Rangers' first and potentially last signing of the January window.

He joined Belgian side Genk for £4 million last summer [Four Four Two].

⚡️ H A G I I S H E R E ⚡️ — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 31, 2020

Bruce to offload Benitez signing?

Elsewhere, Newcastle United have two more suitors for Christian Atsu, it seems.

Nottingham Forest were linked with the out-of-favour Magpies winger in recent days.

But according to The Daily Mail, Blackburn Rovers and Fulham have joined the race to sign the Rafael Bentiez signing, though any transfer today would only be a loan.

Capital club keen on Savoury

Finally, it's been a busy couple of weeks for Celtic on the incomings front, but there could potentially be outgoings today.

Hoops' midfield star Olivier Ntcham has been linked with a move away from Glasgow in the final days of the transfer window.

Grant Savoury isn't quite as high-profile as Ntcham, but the 19-year-old defender is a regular for the development squad and The Record reports that Edinburgh City are keen to sign him on loan.

The capital club sit second in League Two, five points behind leaders Cove Rangers.