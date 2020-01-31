Quick links

Scottish Premiership

10pm D-Day news: Rangers announcement imminent, late Celtic approach, Rolando Aarons interest

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Motherwell at Easter Road on 23 November, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, Celtic and Newcastle United feature.

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian warms up ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Imminent Rangers announcement

The Daily Record (Transfer Live blog, 9:38pm, Friday, January 31, 2020) has claimed that Rangers will announce the signing of Florian Kamberi imminently.

It has been reported that the striker will join Rangers on loan from Hibernian, with midfielder Greg Docherty going the other way.

 

Vakoun Issouf Bayo approach

According to STV (Transfer Live blog, 9:48pm, Friday, January 31, 2020), St. Mirren have approached Celtic for Vakoun Issouf Bayo.

St. Mirren want to sign the 23-year-old forward on loan from Celtic, but a deal is unlikely, according to the report.

Celtic's Ivorian forward Vakoun Issouf Bayo leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the UEFA Europa League Group E football match between Rennes (stade Rennais FC) and Celtic...

Olivier Giroud bid

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has said that he wanted to sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

Bruce has said that he tried to bring the former Arsenal striker to St. James’ Park, but he failed.

Bruce told talkSPORT about Giroud: “I did try a few weeks ago.”

Rolando Aarons interest

According to The Daily Record (Transfer Live blog, 9:15pm, Friday, January 31, 2020), Kilmarnock are interested in signing Rolando Aarons on January transfer deadline day.

It has been reported that the Scottish Premiership club want to sign the 24-year-old on loan for the rest of the season.

Rolando Aarons of Wycombe Wanderers during the Sky Bet League One match between Wycombe Wanderers and Sunderland at Adams Park on October 19, 2019 in High Wycombe, England.

