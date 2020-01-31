10am D-Day News: Spurs & Ancelotti to miss out on £25m linked-ace, Villa man set to leave

Aston Villa, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and West Ham United all feature in our early-morning round-up.

Emre Can edging closer to Dortmund move after Everton & Tottenham interest?

Many were left surprised when Emre Can popped up on Everton's radar this month given his links with their Merseyside rivals. The Daily Mail previously claimed that Everton were keen on Can's signature, as things seemingly weren't going well for him at Juventus.

Added with that, According to Tuttojuve.com, Spurs were also interested in the Germany international, but it seems as though he will be heading back to his home country.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Can is edging closer to sealing a £25 million move from Juve to Bundesliga outfit, Dortmund, who recently signed the highly-rated Erling Haaland and they have England international, Jadon Sancho on their books.

Palace set to miss out on Belgian winger?

It seems as though near-on every Premier League team is searching for an attacker of some kind, whether he be a winger or a striker - and Crystal Palace are no different.

As reported by Het Laaste Nieuws, Palace were hoping to sign Dalian Yifang winger, Yannick Carrasco on loan, but it seems as though he won't be heading to the Premier League any time soon.

Spanish outlet, AS, are claiming that the versatile attacker is heading back to Spain and to Atletico Madrid, who see him as an alternative to Edinson Cavani after a deal for the PSG man didn't materialise.

From Roy Hodgson's perspective, it's not good news because it seems as though Carrasco isn't the only one they are missing out on - Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 8am, Friday, January 31, 2020), have claimed that Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen is on way to West Ham United, who were tussling with Palace for his signature.

Chester heading for Villa exit door?

12 months ago, James Chester was battling through injury and trying to help an out-of-form Aston Villa side push closer to the play-off places in the Championship. His sacrifices at that time helped Villa in their return to the Premier League, but it now seems as though he could be heading for the exit door.

As reported by The Stoke Sentential, centre-back Chester is heading to Stoke to seal a move from Villa Park to the Staffordshire-based club. Game time has been limited for the Welshman under Dean Smith, but it seems as though Michael O'Neil will provide him with the minutes that he needs.

Nzonzi edging closer to Rennes move?

Sticking with Villa. It seems as though they, and West Ham, are set to miss out on one of their January targets in Steven Nzonzi.

French outlet FootMercato previously claimed that Villa and their relegation rivals West Ham were keen on the midfield powerhouse, who played for Blackburn and Stoke during his time in the Premier League.

That very same outlet, FootMercato, claim that Nzonzi finalised a deal with Ligue 1 side Rennes last night over a move to the French club from his current club, AS Roma.