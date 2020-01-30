'Would love this': Some Newcastle fans react after hearing player they could make bid for

Newcastle United are said to be interested in Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud.

Newcastle United appear very keen on the idea of signing Olivier Giroud from Chelsea.

The Chronicle suggest that Newcastle could make a move for the Chelsea striker, who is available on loan for £3 million.

Steve Bruce is very keen on the French international, who has been starved of first-team action this season.

And Newcastle fans are generally eager to see the experienced target-man brought to St. James’ Park.

Yes please if do get him we must be aiming for Europe show some ambition — ToonBarmy2 (@Barmy2Toon) January 30, 2020

Better than what we have — neilB (@neilTheMagpie) January 30, 2020

Ahh man get Giroud through the door, what a signing that would be — Harry Nufc (@Harry_Nufc5) January 30, 2020

Always rated Giroud, would love this to happen ⚫️⚪️ — Rich Miller〽️⚫️⚪️Nufc⚫️⚪️ (@Rich1982Miller) January 30, 2020

If we pull that of be one best transfer windows in long time — Rory Jake Robertson (@RoryNUFC94) January 30, 2020

If we sign giroud that's a terrific signing, hopefully that'll be the end for joelinton #NUFC — Tom Hadwin (@TomHadwin2) January 30, 2020

If we get Giroud in would be a 10/10 Transfer window we need a decent striker like him i am sure he will also wanna go with France in summer so he will be putting in 110% #Nufc #Cfc — Jack (@JaackRT) January 30, 2020

Newcastle have actually already completed some impressive business this month, with the additions of Nabil Bentaleb, Valentino Lazaro and Danny Rose all set to improve the squad.

Newcastle are still short of a striker though, as Joelinton, Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll have all struggled for goals this term.

Joelinton has just two strikes to his name, while Gayle and Carroll are still yet to score.

Giroud would surely increase Newcastle’s threat in front of goal, even though he may not be fully match sharp, after spending so much time on the bench at Chelsea this season.