Quick links

Newcastle United

Chelsea

Premier League

'Would love this': Some Newcastle fans react after hearing player they could make bid for

John Verrall
Olivier Giroud of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Watford FC at Stamford Bridge on May 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are said to be interested in Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea before the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London, England.

Newcastle United appear very keen on the idea of signing Olivier Giroud from Chelsea.

The Chronicle suggest that Newcastle could make a move for the Chelsea striker, who is available on loan for £3 million.

 

Steve Bruce is very keen on the French international, who has been starved of first-team action this season.

And Newcastle fans are generally eager to see the experienced target-man brought to St. James’ Park.

Newcastle have actually already completed some impressive business this month, with the additions of Nabil Bentaleb, Valentino Lazaro and Danny Rose all set to improve the squad.

Newcastle are still short of a striker though, as Joelinton, Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll have all struggled for goals this term.

Joelinton has just two strikes to his name, while Gayle and Carroll are still yet to score.

Giroud would surely increase Newcastle’s threat in front of goal, even though he may not be fully match sharp, after spending so much time on the bench at Chelsea this season.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch