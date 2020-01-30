'Yessss', 'don't you dare': Some Wolves fans react to report about 29-year-old

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly open to letting Wolves defender Ryan Bennett leave Molineux this month.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been giving their thoughts on Twitter regarding the possibility of Ryan Bennett leaving Molineux, as raised by a Press Association report.

The 29-year-old, who has been on Wolves' books since 2017, has fallen out of favour under Nuno Espirito Santo and as such could be in line to be offloaded by the West Midlands club before January's transfer deadline day.

According to the PA report, teams in the Championship, League One and Scottish Premier League are interested in the services of Bennett, who is contracted to Wolves until 2021 on a £20,000-per-week deal (Spotrac).

While Bennett has been a great servant to Wolves in their rise from the Championship to the Premier League and European competition, some of his performances over the past few months have come under scrutiny, such as against Manchester United and Watford.

Here is what some Wolves fans have been saying about the speculation:

What prem clubs would want him — (@wwfcStokeseyyyy) January 29, 2020

Don't agree. But I didn't agree with selling Barry Douglas and we overcame that. — Dickie Gorton (@DickieGorton) January 29, 2020

Be sad to see him go but i wouldn't be surprised — Adrian (@Sandhurstwolf) January 29, 2020

Yessss — Alex (@Alexwwfc_) January 29, 2020

Surprised this hasn't happened earlier, great defender on his day and deserves playing time somewhere — Jacob Geiger (@banzailouis) January 29, 2020

18 months left on his contract? Seemingly on borrowed time at #wwfc. Love the bloke and what he's done for us but imagine he's worth at least £5m of someone's cash and, with Boly back and Kilman looking good, makes sense to take it if so. — Mark Kendall's sidekick (@nunos_gb_army) January 29, 2020

Dont you dare do Bennett like this — Bovril Lavigne (@undeadkazoo) January 29, 2020

Bennett has been left out of the last two Wolves squads and has not featured since the 2-1 defeat at Watford on New Year’s Day.

This season, he has made just 11 Premier League appearances, seven of which were starts, and 19 appearances in all competitions (Transfermarkt).