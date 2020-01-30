Quick links

'Yessss', 'don't you dare': Some Wolves fans react to report about 29-year-old

Giuseppe Labellarte
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly open to letting Wolves defender Ryan Bennett leave Molineux this month.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been giving their thoughts on Twitter regarding the possibility of Ryan Bennett leaving Molineux, as raised by a Press Association report.

The 29-year-old, who has been on Wolves' books since 2017, has fallen out of favour under Nuno Espirito Santo and as such could be in line to be offloaded by the West Midlands club before January's transfer deadline day.

 

According to the PA report, teams in the Championship, League One and Scottish Premier League are interested in the services of Bennett, who is contracted to Wolves until 2021 on a £20,000-per-week deal (Spotrac).

While Bennett has been a great servant to Wolves in their rise from the Championship to the Premier League and European competition, some of his performances over the past few months have come under scrutiny, such as against Manchester United and Watford.

Here is what some Wolves fans have been saying about the speculation:

Bennett has been left out of the last two Wolves squads and has not featured since the 2-1 defeat at Watford on New Year’s Day.

This season, he has made just 11 Premier League appearances, seven of which were starts, and 19 appearances in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

