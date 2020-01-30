'Yesssssssssss', 'absolute class': Some Wolves fans react to club announcement

Wolverhampton Wanderers have brought an exciting new signing to Molineux.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the arrival of Daniel Podence to Molineux, as confirmed by the official Wolves website.

The winger joins Wolves from Greek giants Olympiacos for a fee reported by Sky Sports News as £16.9million and has penned a four-and-a-half-year contract at the Premier League club.

Podence has already made 27 competitive appearances for the unbeaten Greek Super League leaders this season, scoring five goals - including in the Champions League - and claiming five assists.

The Portuguese is a graduate of the Sporting CP Academy system, along with his new Wolves teammates Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho, and made 40 appearances for the Portuguese capital club (Transfermarkt) before joining Olympiacos in 2018.

Podence, a versatile midfielder who is comfortable on either flank and can also operate as a number 10, leaves the Piraeus club having made 68 appearances, complete with 13 goals and 14 assists (Transfermarkt),

Here is what some Wolves fans have said on social media regarding the player's arrival at Molineux:

Absolute class — JJ HAMBLETT (@JJHamblett) January 30, 2020

Podence has broken the mould! Welcome new signing template! — WolvesTruth (@WolvesTruth) January 30, 2020

Yesssssssssss. Welcome podence — Tyler crowson (@Tylercrowson2) January 30, 2020

Daniel, welcome to our club, all the very best for a successful future at Wolves. Good luck . — Alan Leese . (@_AlanLeese) January 30, 2020

Welcome to the worlds greatest football club (no bias) ◼️ — BromsgroveWolf (@BromsgroveWolf) January 30, 2020

Great news, for a while I thought I might have to get my @adidasUK World Cup boots out the loft! — John Hibbs (@hibbsy) January 30, 2020

GET IN. — Olly Stock (@olly_stock) January 30, 2020

Welcome to OUR pack Daniel, similar playing style to a certain Mr Hazard! #Wolves #wwfc — Matty Barker (@MGBSecure) January 30, 2020

SIUUUUUUU — Keegan (@presidentkeeg) January 30, 2020