Quick links

Everton

'You can't be serious': Some Barcelona fans react to Everton transfer rumour

Amir Mir
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton reacts the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on January 21, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton have seemingly turned down a big offer from Barcelona for Richarlison.

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Richarlison skips over Jonas Lossl during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on January 15 2020 in Halewood, England.

Barcelona fans on Twitter are baffled after hearing that Everton have rejected a big-money bid from the Catalan club for Richarlison. 

Sky Sports are reporting that Everton have rejected an £85 million bid from the La Liga giants for the signature of the Toffees forward. 

 

There are sections of the Barca fan base that are stunned about this whole transfer speculation, from bidding that amount of money for the Brazil international, and then it being rejected by the Premier League club. 

There's no doubt that Richarlison is a very important player for Everton but it has to be questioned whether he is worth the money seemingly being offered. 

But the Toffees have appointed Carlo Ancelotti as their manager and he surely wouldn't want the club to sell their best asst but add to the squad instead. 

It is fair to say that some Barca fans simply couldn't believe what they are reading in regards to the Richarlison speculation, as it remains to be seen what happens before deadline day. 

Richarlison of Everton celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on January 11, 2020 in...

In December, Everton did put their faith in their versatile attacker by offering him a new contract, which he signed amid interest from Manchester United, as reported by The Guardian. 

At the age of, 22, Richarlison is a player who can go on and play for a team in the Champions League places, or from Everton and Anceloitt's perspective, hopefully push them towards Europe. 

During this campaign, which has been a tough one for the Toffees, he has played 27 games in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and supplying his teammates with four assists [transfermarkt]

Here is a selection of Barcelona fans reacting to the Richarlison rumours: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch