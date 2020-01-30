'You can't be serious': Some Barcelona fans react to Everton transfer rumour

Everton have seemingly turned down a big offer from Barcelona for Richarlison.

Barcelona fans on Twitter are baffled after hearing that Everton have rejected a big-money bid from the Catalan club for Richarlison.

Sky Sports are reporting that Everton have rejected an £85 million bid from the La Liga giants for the signature of the Toffees forward.

There are sections of the Barca fan base that are stunned about this whole transfer speculation, from bidding that amount of money for the Brazil international, and then it being rejected by the Premier League club.

There's no doubt that Richarlison is a very important player for Everton but it has to be questioned whether he is worth the money seemingly being offered.

But the Toffees have appointed Carlo Ancelotti as their manager and he surely wouldn't want the club to sell their best asst but add to the squad instead.

It is fair to say that some Barca fans simply couldn't believe what they are reading in regards to the Richarlison speculation, as it remains to be seen what happens before deadline day.

In December, Everton did put their faith in their versatile attacker by offering him a new contract, which he signed amid interest from Manchester United, as reported by The Guardian.

At the age of, 22, Richarlison is a player who can go on and play for a team in the Champions League places, or from Everton and Anceloitt's perspective, hopefully push them towards Europe.

During this campaign, which has been a tough one for the Toffees, he has played 27 games in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and supplying his teammates with four assists [transfermarkt].

Here is a selection of Barcelona fans reacting to the Richarlison rumours:

News sources think Barca are overflowing with Cash lmao pic.twitter.com/6vsEHLp9iL — barcafan02 (@barcafan021) January 29, 2020

You can't be serious!...I can't believe I'm saying this but Messi needs to get out of there quick! Next thing he will be playing with Teemu Pukki! pic.twitter.com/bJwrNuhuTB — Khulu (@mfu_mthombeni) January 29, 2020

I don't even know who is more stupid, Barca or Everton? These news really made me laugh. — walrus & onions (@1348388319qqco1) January 30, 2020

No way. There is no way this is true. — • (@NavixelFCB) January 29, 2020

Are we even alright — BOND 2020 (@officialhigheff) January 29, 2020

Lmao — Seddex lugood (@AbdouhYusuf) January 29, 2020

Like seriously — Freaky (@FreakyRaff) January 29, 2020