Where is BBC's Doctors filmed? Unravelling the mysteries of Letherbridge

Few TV titles boast the screen legacy of this British gem.

The show itself is so familiar, but where is BBC's Doctors filmed?

Since when!?

It's crazy to think that the popular British medical drama has been on our screens now since way back in March 2000. Created by Chris Murray, the title has run for thousands of episodes, with so many talented performers having been and gone and new faces always arriving to freshen things up.

The soap has long followed the lives of doctors and their families and friends, but the writers just never seem to run out of ideas. Sure, the creative team take a break in the summer now, but nevertheless, it's still very impressive.

It still has so many fans after all of this time, so let's take a moment to peek behind the curtain.

Where is BBC's Doctors filmed?

As highlighted by Birmingham Live, Doctors is filmed in Birmingham.

The film's setting - Letherbridge - is a fictional West Midlands town and characters in the show have acknowledged that it's near Birmingham.

So, it's not too surprising that the team shoot the episodes at the BBC Birmingham Drama Village in Selly Oak.

The source also includes that other locations include the University of Birmingham’s on-site health centre and surgery, the Ikon gallery's restaurant and a surrounding police station.

However, it's also worth noting that, before 2004, it used to be filmed at Pebble Mill studios in Edgbaston, Birmingham - before it closed.

Busy schedules!

As the BBC has addressed, a rather common question is how many episodes of Doctors are filmed each week...

Well, there's an answer.

They highlight that they're shot in bunches of three. A block, if you will.

All three episodes of each block boast the same director and crew, and it usually takes the whole seven days to get all of the scenes captured and up to standard. Sometimes there will even be three blocks being filmed at the same time!

The editing process takes about two weeks after shooting wraps. So, it's all hands on deck and very hectic.

Do you follow Doctors on Twitter?

We'd certainly recommend it.

You can find them over at @BBCDoctors; they currently have an admirable 11k followers.

It's a great way to keep up to date with the show, as they post regular content and clips from forthcoming episodes to tease the drama.

An essential follow for any Doctors fan!

