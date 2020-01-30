When is Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 coming out? Chaos physics engine and 'map leak'!

Everything for when Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is scheduled to come out, including 'map leaks' and news about its chaos physics engine.

The Australian Open smash for Fortnite has returned. This only allows players on the OCE and Asia servers to unlock a skin. However, away from that, fans everywhere have Season 2 for Chapter 2 to anticipate. In this article you'll discover everything you need to know about when it's currently scheduled to be coming out, as well as find all the latest news concerning map leaks and the chaos physics engine that will be utilised.

Season 2 for Fortnite Chapter 2 was expected to arrive earlier than its current slated release date in February. Some have predicted that this is because there will be a crossover event with DC Comics for the Birds Of Prey movie which hits cinemas on the 7th of next month.

It seems likely this will happen considering Epic Games appear to have been teasing a skin for Harley Quinn, but we won't know for sure until something is announced. But, in the meantime, we can discuss when the second season is currently slated to be released, as well as look at what fans can expect in regard to map leaks and the chaos physics engine.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 2: Harley Quinn skin teased by Epic Games

When is Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 coming out?

The release date for when Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 will be coming out is February 20th, 2020.

This could of course change considering it's what the second season has been delayed to, but it's the release date shared by Epic Games as of writing.

Season 2 for Fortnite was expected to arrive earlier in February, but it was delayed for an unspecified reason.

Instead of the second season, fans will receive update 11.50 early next month. This update will move the game to Unreal Engine's Chaos physics system.

It's possible that the second season was delayed so this engine transition could be made, but fans are also anticipating a crossover event with Birds Of Prey.

This hypothetical crossover event hasn't been announced as of writing, but both Warner Bros. and Epic Games have teased a collaboration.

What is the Fortnite update 11.50 chaos physics engine?

The Chaos physics system that will be introduced to Fortnite Chapter 2 via update 11.50 is a part of the Unreal Engine.

It's been said that this engine will allow buildings to collapse and break apart instead of just continue to simply vanish from existence.

There hasn't been anything shared as for how or if this will affect the Battle Royale's famous building mechanics, but - if there are any changes - don't expect anything too drastic.

Epic Games has shared that their goal is for "Fortnite to still feel like Fortnite," so you needn't threat about the game becoming unfamiliar.

Season 2 fortnite gonna be lit or what ? — oSo Amuz3R (@Amuz3R) January 23, 2020

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 map leaks

With dozens of people eagerly anticipating the launch of Season 2 for Fortnite Chapter 2, it's no surprise that there have been plenty of reported leaks of what the map will look like and include.

The most recent leak of the map for Season 2 was shared on 4Chan. This leak claimed to provide images from the Season 2 trailer as well as hint at a Steamy Stacks explosion.

Unfortunately, these leaks were quickly debunked as fake by the originator themselves. In a video posted on Reddit, the artist turns around in his chair like a James Bond villain and says that he spread the fake leaks for fun to see how the community would react. Sarcastic ha-ha.