Two Wednesday night worries for Rangers have been addressed by Gerrard

The Rangers boss provided an update on Jermain Defoe and Alfredo Morelos after last night's Ibrox win.

At one point on Wednesday night, there must have been a bit of panic amongst some Rangers supporters about their strikeforce situation, but comments from Steven Gerrard reported by The Daily Record paint a rosier picture.

Despite rushing to a 2-0 lead against Ross County, a blow occurred just after the hour mark when Jermain Defoe was stretchered off after going down chasing a through ball.

With all eyes on the substitutes bench and Alfredo Morelos, manager Steven Gerrard instead decided to bring on Joe Aribo, suggesting that the Colombian forward himself was not fit enough because of a calf problem.

Ultimately the prolific scorer would soon enter the match just minutes later, but having been restricted to a showing from the bench and Defoe's status in doubt, it'd be understandable if there were concerns about who'd be starting their next match against Aberdeen.

Thankfully from Rangers' perspective, Gerrard gave a positive update on both players.

For Morelos, there should be a return at the weekend, with the Ibrox boss telling The Daily Record: "During his suspension he had a small calf issue and that’s the reason we didn’t give him too much game time tonight.

"We wanted to just give him a cameo to make sure that’s okay and he’ll be fine and fit for the weekend.

"His body and the injury is fine which is the most important thing for me and he’s fine in himself and he’ll be ready for the weekend."

Defoe's situation is sounding more positive that the circumstances of his dramatic exit too.

Again quoted by The Daily Record, Gerrard said: "I don’t think it’s as bad as going off on a stretcher suggests.

"He’s up on his feet and walking about but he’ll be scanned in the next 24 hours. He’s got an injury in his calf.

"Whether it will be a week, 2, 3, 4 or longer, we’ll need to wait and see what the scan says."

Clearly losing the player for a period of weeks is far from ideal but the way events unfolded in the second half had made it seem like Defoe could be missing for much of the season.

The fact he was walking in the dressing room after the game is obviously a major positive and there'll now be a hopeful wait on the outcome of his coming scan.

Morelos' return at the weekend should give the team a big boost too.

He's been a notable absentee in the first few matches after the winter break and no doubt the firepower that's produced a stunning 28 goals this season (Transfermarkt) will be put to good use against the Dons.